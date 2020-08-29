Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Kashmir / Kashmir -POK / Kashmir: GBLA polls sought before Nov 20
Kashmir: GBLA polls sought before Nov 20

Kashmir: GBLA polls sought before Nov 20

Kashmir, Kashmir -POK 2020-08-29, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

GILGIT: The participants of a multi-party conference have demanded holding elections for Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly before November 20 this year.

The demand was made through a joint resolution that said conducting general elections in the region was not possible after month of November as many areas remained cut off from others due to snowfall.

The conference was held at GB Election Commission office on Wednesday to discuss conducting free and fair elections in the region.

The conference was called by GB chief election commissioner Raja Shahbaz Khan. The representatives of political, religious and regional parties attended it.

The joint resolution said representatives of all parties agreed that conducting elections in the region after November was not possible as heavy snowfall disconnected several remote areas from others and voters could be deprived of their right to vote.

Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly completed its five year tenure on June 24 this year.

The GB election commission had announced schedule for polls, however, later it was suspended. On August 13, the GB chief court directed the election commission to conduct general elections within three months.

The resolution said that the court had given limited time for conducting elections. It said that under Election Act 2017, 30 days were required to publish voter list, display it, receive objections and make corrections.

The resolution said that GB election commission should issue new rules to display voters list, receive objections and make corrections within the stipulated time.

PPP leader Amjad Hussain, PTI leader Karimullah, PML-N leader Aurangzeb Khan, GB National Movement chairman Dr Abbas, All Pakistan Muslim League president Karim Khan, JUI-F leader Attaullah Shahab and representatives of MWM, PML-Q and other parties attended the conference.__Dawn.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

EU warns Turkey of sanctions as east Mediterranean crisis worsens

The European Union has threatened Turkey with fresh sanctions – including tough economic... more»

Kashmir: Cop-Turned Militant, 3 Aides Killed In Shopian Encounter

SRINAGAR: Four militants, including a policeman-turned militant commander on Friday were killed... more»

Kashmir: GBLA polls sought before Nov 20

GILGIT: The participants of a multi-party conference have demanded holding elections for... more»

Merkel reveals she has no regrets over 2015 migrant influx, claims she would let 1 million into Germany again

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has doubled down on her controversial open borders immigration... more»

Ship with 200 migrants aboard seeking a port to dock at after Mediterranean rescues

A rescue ship with more than 200 migrants aboard is struggling to find a port that will allow it... more»

Egypt arrests top Muslim Brotherhood leader

Egypt on Friday arrested a top leader of the Muslim Brotherhood, the latest swept up by... more»

Coronavirus: Hungary closes its borders from September 1st

In view of the increasing number of infections – foreigners will need a valid reason to... more»

Germany bans large gatherings till end of the year and tightens controls

German football stadiums will most likely remain empty for the initial part of the season as... more»

I was set up by ‘MAFIA’ & media served up misleading tapes, Austria’s Russiagate victim, ex-vice-chancellor Strache

It took one “leaked” tape of a right-wing politician’s meeting with a fake... more»

Switzerland latest to join UK’s quarantine list

Travellers in Switzerland, Jamaica and Czech Republic who return to the UK from 04:00 on Saturday... more»

Search

Back to Top