Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / US calls on Greece, Turkey to engage in dialogue over east Med tension
US calls on Greece, Turkey to engage in dialogue over east Med tension

US calls on Greece, Turkey to engage in dialogue over east Med tension

International 2020-08-28, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

The United States has urged both Turkey and Greece to commit to dialogue for the resolution of the problems stemming from their differences over the sovereign rights in the eastern Mediterranean, following a similar action by Germany as the EU term president.

U.S. President Donald Trump spoke to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on the phone late Aug. 26 as the tension between the two NATO allies have escalated in the region with concerns of a possible armed conflict.

“President Trump expressed concern over increased tension between NATO allies Greece and Turkey in the eastern Mediterranean,” Judd Deere, White House deputy press secretary, said on Twitter as he announced Trump’s separate phone conversations with both leaders.

“President Trump reaffirmed that Greece and Turkey must commit to dialogue, which is the only path to resolving their differences. The two leaders also discussed important bilateral and regional issues,” he stated.

A statement issued by the Turkish Communications Directorate informed that Erdoğan reminded Trump that Turkey is not the one causing instability in the region and that Turkey proved “concrete actions” that it wants to reduce tensions and establish a dialogue on the matter.

Washington’s intervention has followed a similar effort by Germany as the EU term president, which sought to reduce the tension between the two neighbors by launching a new round of direct talks between Ankara and Athens.

Turkey and Greece dispute over the continental shelf claims in the eastern Mediterranean and accuse each other of escalating the tension.

Turkey slams Greece for its maximalist demands by suggesting that its only 10-square-kilometer Meis Island should be granted a 40,000-square-kilometer maritime jurisdiction area at the expense of violating Turkey’s rights in the same area.__Hurriyet

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Switzerland latest to join UK’s quarantine list

Travellers in Switzerland, Jamaica and Czech Republic who return to the UK from 04:00 on Saturday... more»

Pakistan: SC moved for referendum on presidential system

ISLAMABAD: A constitutional petition has been filed in the Supreme Court, seeking direction to the... more»

China’s missiles warn US aircraft carriers to stay away

China’s latest volley of missile launches into the world’s most hotly contested body of water... more»

US calls on Greece, Turkey to engage in dialogue over east Med tension

The United States has urged both Turkey and Greece to commit to dialogue for the resolution of the... more»

Putin says he’s ready to send forces to Belarus if protests spin ‘out of control’

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Thursday that he stands ready to send police to Belarus... more»

EU eyes legal action over Cyprus’s ‘golden passport’

European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders has told Al Jazeera he is looking into the... more»

China fires ‘aircraft-carrier killer’ missile in warning to US

China has fired two missiles, including one dubbed an “aircraft-carrier killer”, into... more»

Christchurch gunman gets life term without parole

A New Zealand court has sentenced a man who shot dead 51 people at two mosques to life in prison... more»

Belarus: Dozens arrested at protests as Lukashenko changes tactics to quell unrest

Police in Belarus detained over 50 people across the country as protests demanding the resignation... more»

Kashmir: Gupkar Declaration An Absolute Fallacy

Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai On August 22, 2020, the pro-India leadership in Srinagar (Capitol city of... more»

Search

Back to Top