Coronavirus: Hungary closes its borders from September 1st

In view of the increasing number of infections – foreigners will need a valid reason to enter Hungary in the future.

Due to increasing number of infections, the Hungarian government is tightening the corona regulations and closing the country’s borders from September 1st. This announcement was made by Chancellery Minister Gergely Gulyas in Budapest on Friday. Foreign citizens are only allowed to enter Hungarian territory with justified reasons.

The closure is intended to minimize the risk of the virus, as the majority of infections can be traced back to foreign residence, said Gulyas. Hungarian citizens returning to Hungary, must remain in quarantine for 14 days, unless they can show two negative corona tests that were done consuctivly with two days gap.Transit corridors will be secured, Gulyas emphasized .__ Kuriert.at

