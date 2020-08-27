Christchurch gunman gets life term without parole

A New Zealand court has sentenced a man who shot dead 51 people at two mosques to life in prison without parole, the first person in the country’s history to receive this sentence.

Australian Brenton Tarrant had earlier pleaded guilty to the murder of 51 people, attempted murder of another 40 people and one charge of terrorism.

The judge called his actions “inhuman”, adding that he had “showed no mercy”.

The attack, which was livestreamed by Tarrant, shocked the world.

“Your crimes are so wicked that even if you are detained until you die, it will not exhaust the requirements of punishment,” said Judge Cameron Mander in a Christchurch court on Thursday.

On imposing a sentence of life without parole, Justice Mander said: “If not here, then when?”

Tarrant said through a lawyer in court that he did not oppose the prosecution’s application for a life without parole sentence. He had earlier also refused the right to speak at his sentencing.

In the wake of the killings, which took place in March last year, New Zealand brought in stricter gun laws.__BBC