Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Belarus: Dozens arrested at protests as Lukashenko changes tactics to quell unrest
Belarus: Dozens arrested at protests as Lukashenko changes tactics to quell unrest

Belarus: Dozens arrested at protests as Lukashenko changes tactics to quell unrest

Europe 2020-08-27, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Police in Belarus detained over 50 people across the country as protests demanding the resignation of the country’s authoritarian leader entered their third week, officials said on Wednesday.

The renewed crackdown on protesters, who have been taking to the streets for more than two weeks, comes as authorities crank up the pressure on the opposition, jailing several activists, summoning others for questioning and selectively ordering dozens of demonstrators to appear in court.

The Belarusian Interior Ministry said 51 protesters were detained on Tuesday at rallies that spanned several cities. According to the Viasna human rights group, 15 people were detained in Minsk, the country’s capital, where several thousand people rallied at Independence Square despite heavy rain, pushing for the country’s longtime President Alexander Lukashenko to resign.

Two members of the Coordination Council, an opposition body set up by former presidential candidate Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya to facilitate a peaceful transition of power, were also handed 10-day jail sentences.

The detentions come without the dramatic violence seen two weeks ago, as Lukashenko moves to quell the unrest gradually, with vague promises of reforms mixed with threats, court summonses and selective arrests.

Observers say the moves by Lukashenko to buy some time likely will see him holding onto power for now, although he almost certainly will face more challenges amid a worsening economy and simmering public anger.

“All the signs are now that this is a war of attrition. That Lukashenka counts on wearing down the population now,” Dr Nigel Gould-Davies, a senior fellow at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, told Euronews.

“We can no longer speak just of the opposition. This is most of the country united in a peaceful demand for change.”

In terms of regime tactics to bring a conclusion to the unrest, Gould-Davies believes Lukashenko will now try a different tack to the heavy-handed measures already seen on the streets of Belarus.

“It will involve low-level harassment, hoping that exhaustion and economic hardship, in particular, might encourage the striking workers to go back to the factories and abandon the movement for change,” he said.

“I don’t actually see that happening any time soon. Conversely, the movement for change will be looking for cracks in the regime, for members of the elite to realise that loyalty lies with the future of the country rather than this discredited, authoritarian leader,” he added.

The brutal suppression of peaceful rallies in the immediate aftermath of the election fuelled public anger, helping swell the number of protesters, reaching an unprecedented peak of about 200,000 participants on two consecutive Sundays.

Police used tear gas, flash grenades and beatings on crowds in the capital of Minsk and elsewhere. In the days following the August 9 election, security forces detained thousands, with hundreds injured and at least three deaths.

The huge crowds at subsequent protests have forced the government to back off and allow the demonstrations to take place largely unhindered for the past two weeks.__EuroNews

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Belarus: Dozens arrested at protests as Lukashenko changes tactics to quell unrest

Police in Belarus detained over 50 people across the country as protests demanding the resignation... more»

Kashmir: Gupkar Declaration An Absolute Fallacy

Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai On August 22, 2020, the pro-India leadership in Srinagar (Capitol city of... more»

Germany: Opposition blast coalition’s plans to halt growth of bloated Bundesdag

The German government’s planned reform to prevent the country’s parliament –... more»

Ukraine’s Zelensky admits some EU members don’t want Kiev to join bloc, denies he’s afraid to negotiate directly with Putin

To be fair, Volodmyr Zelensky was only confirming what is already commonly known. But it’s... more»

Iran to allow UN watchdog access to 2 suspected ex-nuclear sites

Iran has agreed to allow inspectors by the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog to access two... more»

Erdoğan: Turkey ready to pay price for rights

Turkey is ready to pay the price to obtain its rights in its seas, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan... more»

Israel strikes targets after firing from Hezbollah, fire balloons from Hamas

Israeli aircraft struck posts belonging to the Lebanese group Hezbollah early on Wednesday after... more»

German FM: ‘Spark could lead to disaster’ in east Mediterranean

Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has appealed for a de-escalation of tension in the... more»

Spain calls in its army to fight COVID-19 resurgence

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on Tuesday he was making the army available to help... more»

US Think Tank Says ‘4 Point Formula’ Best Solution To Kashmir

‘India’s Insistence On Kashmir Being A Purely Domestic Issue Is A Fiction’ New Delhi: A... more»

Search

Back to Top