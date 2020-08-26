Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / ‘Butcher of Bosnian’ appeals genocide conviction
‘Butcher of Bosnian’ appeals genocide conviction

‘Butcher of Bosnian’ appeals genocide conviction

Europe 2020-08-26, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Ex-Bosnian Serb commander Ratko Mladic has begun appealing against his conviction for genocide and crimes against humanity, in a court hearing where three of the judges are taking part via video link.

The two-day hearing has already been delayed by Mladic’s health issues and the coronavirus pandemic.

Mladic was jailed for life in 2017.

He led forces during the massacre of Bosnian Muslims (Bosniaks) during the 1990s Bosnian war.

Mladic, 78, appeared in court on Tuesday, initially wearing a surgical mask before removing it. He will address the court in The Hague for 10 minutes on Wednesday.

As Tuesday’s session began, his lawyers told the UN court that the proceedings should not go ahead until a medical team had reviewed his capacity to take part. They argued he was wrongly convicted of “unscheduled incidents” made as accusations during his trial.

Originally convicted on 10 counts, prosecutors say he should also be found guilty of genocide against Bosniaks and Croats in 1992.

The trial appeared to be affected by technical issues. Presiding Judge Prisca Matimba Nyambe, who was among the judges following proceedings by video link, said at one point she was unable to decipher the defence lawyer’s words and would have to rely on transcripts. At one point defence lawyer Dragan Ivetic complained he could not communicate with his client “or be assured that he is able to meaningfully follow proceedings”.

Mladic’s son, Darko Mladic, told the AFP news agency that his father “hasn’t been able to prepare” for the appeal hearing due to his health issues.

“He doesn’t have the energy needed for work of this kind and there are questions about how well his memory is working,” he said. A verdict is not expected until spring 2021.

The so-called “Butcher of Bosnia” had earlier needed an operation to remove a benign polyp on his colon, and had a request for a delay on health grounds rejected ahead of the hearing.

The Mothers of Srebrenica, a group of women related to victims of a massacre in the town in 1995, said the tribunal “must not lose motivation, and must carry out its mission”.

“We hope Mladic will be found guilty for genocide in other towns as well,” Munira Subasic, the organisation’s president, told AFP.__BBC

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

German FM: ‘Spark could lead to disaster’ in east Mediterranean

Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has appealed for a de-escalation of tension in the... more»

Spain calls in its army to fight COVID-19 resurgence

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on Tuesday he was making the army available to help... more»

US Think Tank Says ‘4 Point Formula’ Best Solution To Kashmir

‘India’s Insistence On Kashmir Being A Purely Domestic Issue Is A Fiction’ New Delhi: A... more»

‘Butcher of Bosnian’ appeals genocide conviction

Ex-Bosnian Serb commander Ratko Mladic has begun appealing against his conviction for genocide and... more»

Turkey’s giant gas find worth $80 billion: IEA Head

Turkey’s giant offshore natural gas discovery of 320 billion cubic meters (bcm) in the Black Sea... more»

‘We’ll burn your store down too’: Kenosha rioters show no remorse when confronted over razing local businesses

Despite the deployment of National Guard troops to quell unrest, violence continued overnight in... more»

Iran holds ‘constructive’ talks with visiting head of IAEA on first visit to Islamic republic

TEHRAN: Iran’s nuclear agency said on Tuesday that it held “constructive” with... more»

Kashmir group calls India’s internet ban ‘digital apartheid’

A prominent rights group in Indian-administered Kashmir has called India’s communications... more»

Military options open if talks with China fail: Indian defence chief

NEW DELHI: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat has explicitly stated that a... more»

America: Fresh protests in Wisconsin after police shooting

Police and demonstrators have clashed for a second night in Wisconsin after the officers shot a... more»

Search

Back to Top