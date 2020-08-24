Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Clashes, vandalism & looting erupt in Paris after PSG Champions League defeat
Clashes, vandalism & looting erupt in Paris after PSG Champions League defeat

Clashes, vandalism & looting erupt in Paris after PSG Champions League defeat

Europe 2020-08-24, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

The streets of the French capital have descended into chaos, with multiple incidents of vandalism and looting, following Paris Saint-Germain’s bitter defeat in the final Champions League clash against Bayern Munich.

As Bayern claimed a 1-0 win over PSG in the final of Europe’s most glittering club football tournament, played in Lisbon, hundreds of disappointed fans poured out of bars and other venues into the streets of Paris.

Multiple vehicles were smashed and at least one car torched near the Champs-Elysées, according to videos shared on social media.

Several businesses were vandalized and ransacked, including a cafe and a jewelry store.

Riot police were seen clashing with the hooligans, and conducting several arrests.

Earlier on Sunday, as crowds gathered outside the Parc des Princes stadium to watch the game on giant screens, police already deployed tear gas after people threw projectiles at police vehicles.__RT.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Christchurch gunman wanted to attack three Mosques

The man who killed 51 people at two mosques in New Zealand in 2019 had plans to target a third... more»

Clashes, vandalism & looting erupt in Paris after PSG Champions League defeat

The streets of the French capital have descended into chaos, with multiple incidents of vandalism... more»

German top diplomat to visit Ankara, Athens to defuse tension

Germany is launching a new mediation effort between Turkey and Greece to defuse the tension over... more»

EU’s Phil Hogan sorry for possible Covid-19 breach, stops short of resigning

European Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan apologised again on Sunday for attending an event in his... more»

Israeli police officer caught violently punching protesters in ‘self-defense’, Interior Ministry launches investigation

A senior Israeli police officer is in hot water after he was filmed violently punching people... more»

Cyprus sold passports to criminals and fugitives

Convicted fraudsters, money launderers and political figures accused of corruption are among... more»

Belarus protesters flood Minsk demanding strongman Lukashenko resigns

Thousands of pro-democracy protesters in Belarus returned to the streets of Minsk on Sunday to... more»

Vienna election survey: red-green coalition disapproved, SPÖ can gain

A recent survey by the renowned OGM Institute on behalf of the “Krone (Newspaper)” for the... more»

Belarus: Nato rejects claim that foreign troops are on border

Claims by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko that “foreign powers” are... more»

‘Pompeo to visit Israel, UAE this week to discuss normalisation deal’

JERUSALEM: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Israel on Monday and travel on to the... more»

Search

Back to Top