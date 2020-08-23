Vienna election survey: red-green coalition disapproved, SPÖ can gain

A recent survey by the renowned OGM Institute on behalf of the “Krone (Newspaper)” for the Vienna city council election shows a stable picture. The SPÖ is clearly number 1 with 39 percent, followed by the ÖVP (21 percent), Greens (16 percent), FPÖ (11 percent) and NEOS (7 percent). The Strache team has to worry about moving into the town hall. When asked about the desired coalition, the red-green is losing popularity.

Mayor Michael Ludwig can no longer claim the success. “The values of the SPÖ are increasing slowly but continuously,” is the finding of OGM boss Wolfgang Bachmayer. In the Sunday question, the result of 2015 is almost leveled. At the same time, more than half of the Viennese (51 percent) would directly elect Ludwig as mayor.

Vigorous discussed projects such as the car-free city, pop-up cycle paths or the belt pool do not even meet with approval from all green voters and, of course, even less from the red constituencies.

Wolfgang Bachmayer, OGM boss

Red-turquoise (coalition) rises in favor of the voters

“What is striking is a certain nostalgia among older voters, who increasingly want the SPÖ and ÖVP to work together again,” said the pollster. The approval of the “Dirndl coalition” of turquoise-green-pink is decreasing. The refusal of NEOS club boss Christoph Wiederkehr is having an effect.

Interest in the election is also increasing: 72 percent of Viennese want to take part. "A good mobilization can be observed among supporters of red, turquoise and green," said Bachmayer.