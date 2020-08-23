Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Kashmir / Kashmir -POK / India Rejects Kashmir Reference In China-Pak Joint Statement
India Rejects Kashmir Reference In China-Pak Joint Statement

India Rejects Kashmir Reference In China-Pak Joint Statement

Kashmir, Kashmir -POK 2020-08-23, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

NEW DELHI: India on Saturday categorically rejected the reference made to Jammu and Kashmir in a joint statement issued by Pakistan and China after talks between foreign ministers of the two countries.

Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs Anurag Srivastava said the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is an “integral and inalienable” part of India and that it expects the parties concerned not to interfere in the country’s internal matters.

“As in the past, we categorically reject the reference to the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir in the joint press release of the 2nd Round of China-Pakistan foreign ministers’ strategic dialogue,” he said.

In their second annual strategic dialogue on Friday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi discussed the Kashmir issue and progress on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor among a host of other issues.

In his reaction, Srivastava reiterated India’s consistent position on the so-called “China Pakistan Economic Corridor”.

“India has repeatedly conveyed its concerns to both China and Pakistan on the projects in so-called China Pakistan Economic Corridor, which are in the territory of India that has been illegally occupied by Pakistan,” he said.

“We resolutely oppose actions by other countries that change the status quo in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and call on the parties concerned to cease such actions,” Srivastava added.

A joint statement issued after Wang-Qureshi talks said the Pakistani side briefed the Chinese delegation on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, including its concerns, position and current urgent issues.

“The Chinese side reiterated that the Kashmir issue is a dispute left over from history between India and Pakistan, which is an objective fact, and that the dispute should be resolved peacefully and properly through the UN Charter, relevant Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements. China opposes any unilateral actions that complicate the situation,” it said.__Kashmir Observer

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

‘Pompeo to visit Israel, UAE this week to discuss normalisation deal’

JERUSALEM: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Israel on Monday and travel on to the... more»

India Rejects Kashmir Reference In China-Pak Joint Statement

NEW DELHI: India on Saturday categorically rejected the reference made to Jammu and Kashmir in a... more»

Pakistan imposes more restrictions on terrorists

LAHORE: The federal government has proscribed 88 leaders and members of terrorist groups, in... more»

Belarusian opposition leader Tikhanovskaya to meet with senior US State Dept official. She says Lukashenko will ‘have to leave’

Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya revealed she’s meeting with US diplomat... more»

Head of UN atomic energy watchdog to make first trip to Iran

The head of the United Nations atomic watchdog will go to Tehran on Monday for meetings with... more»

Kremlin critic Navalny ‘stable’ after landing in Berlin, says German NGO

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is in a stable condition after arriving in Berlin by air... more»

Man allegedly tries to RIG next Dalai Lama selection by bribing 100 Tibetan monks with cash

Indian authorities believe that a suspect detained for money laundering was also running a secret... more»

Israel bombs Gaza as rocket fire intensifies

GAZA CITY: Israeli warplanes bombed the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip on Friday, as Palestinians fired... more»

114 Taliban killed amid surging war, stalled talks

KABUL: Afghan authorities on Friday claimed to have killed at least 100 Taliban insurgents in... more»

Russian doctors say Moscow protest leader Navalny’s condition has

stabilized – he CAN be flown to Germany at family’s requestAnti corruption activist Alexey... more»

Search

Back to Top