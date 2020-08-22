Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Russian doctors say Moscow protest leader Navalny’s condition has
Russian doctors say Moscow protest leader Navalny’s condition has

Russian doctors say Moscow protest leader Navalny’s condition has

Europe 2020-08-22, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

stabilized – he CAN be flown to Germany at family’s request
Anti corruption activist Alexey Navalny, who remains in an artificially induced coma at a Siberian hospital, can be transferred to Germany within hours, his doctors have said, agreeing to family requests for treatment abroad.

Given the seriousness of Navalny’s condition, he must be transferred to the airport with extreme care, the doctors of the Omsk clinic where the Moscow protest leader is hospitalized told the media on Friday.

An aircraft ambulance, dispatched by a German NGO to transport the activist, landed at the local airport earlier in the day. However, his doctors noted that while it will certainly be possible to transfer Navalny to Germany for treatment, it is neither needed nor encouraged.

“We don’t mind his being transferred to another medical facility – one that relatives have chosen, and, of course, one that agrees to take the patient,” one of the team said. “However, we don’t think that [Navalny] actually needs the transfer. He can receive the required treatment and all the necessary care at this facility.”

Russian doctors have already consulted with their German colleagues, who they say have agreed with their diagnosis and treatment. No toxins have been discovered in samples taken from the activist, they said.

Navalny lost consciousness on Thursday, while he was aboard a Moscow-bound plane, flying from Tomsk. The aircraft had to make an emergency stop in Omsk and the activist ended up at a local hospital in an artificially induced coma. His supporters have alleged that he might have been poisoned – a claim that has been amplified by a number of Western leaders and media outlets. So far, no evidence of any toxic substance has emerged.__RT.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Israel bombs Gaza as rocket fire intensifies

GAZA CITY: Israeli warplanes bombed the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip on Friday, as Palestinians fired... more»

114 Taliban killed amid surging war, stalled talks

KABUL: Afghan authorities on Friday claimed to have killed at least 100 Taliban insurgents in... more»

Russian doctors say Moscow protest leader Navalny’s condition has

stabilized – he CAN be flown to Germany at family’s requestAnti corruption activist Alexey... more»

Slovakia condemns ‘unacceptable’ Belgian police brutality against citizen

Slovakia’s foreign minister on Friday condemned the violent treatment of a Slovak citizen by... more»

Turkey discovers 320 billion cubic metres natural gas reserve in Black Sea

Turkey has discovered its largest ever natural gas reserve in the Black Sea with a capacity of 320... more»

Portland clashes rage again outside US immigration building

Protesters in Oregon’s largest city have clashed again with federal agents outside a U.S.... more»

“Poisoned” Navalny ‘to ill to be moved’ to Germany

Russian doctors say leading opposition figure Alexei Navalny remains too ill to be transferred to... more»

Taiwan shows military might in slick video as China circles

China should not underestimate Taiwan’s determination to defend itself, and military threats... more»

Belarus: Lukashenko hits back against opponents with criminal case

President Alexander Lukashenko has branded his opponents “Western puppets” as the... more»

China tells the US it has no right to demand re-imposition of UN sanctions on Iran after Washington left nuclear deal

The US has no right to ask the UN Security Council to launch the ‘snapback’ mechanism,... more»

Search

Back to Top