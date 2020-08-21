“Poisoned” Navalny ‘to ill to be moved’ to Germany

Russian doctors say leading opposition figure Alexei Navalny remains too ill to be transferred to Germany for treatment after a possible poisoning.

Mr Navalny has been in a coma since Thursday when he fell ill on a flight and his supporters called the doctors’ decision “a direct threat to his life”.

They have cited a report of “a deadly substance”, dangerous not only to Mr Navalny but to all around him.

However, a doctor now says “no poisons have been detected” by the tests.

Mr Navalny is a prominent critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

His team suspects a poisonous substance was put in his tea at an airport cafe.

Activists in Germany have sent a plane to bring Mr Navalny to Berlin for treatment.

The head doctor at the hospital in Siberia where he is being treated said Mr Navalny’s condition had improved a little, but that he was still unstable. Alexander Murakhovsky said legal questions would need to be resolved before Mr Navalny could be moved.

But Mr Navalny’s team said it was “deadly” for him to remain in the hospital.

“The ban on the transportation of Navalny is an attempt on his life, which is being made right now by doctors and the deceitful authorities who sanctioned it,” Mr Navalny’s spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh wrote on Twitter.

What is happening with the air ambulance?

The Berlin-based Cinema for Peace Foundation said it had organised a plane to pick up Mr Navalny and bring him back to Berlin, where the Charite hospital was ready to treat him.

It said the aircraft had medical equipment and a team specialised in treating coma patients on board.

The Cinema for Peace Foundation was founded by activist and filmmaker Jaka Bizilj. In 2018, it arranged for the treatment of Pyotr Verzilov – an activist with Russian protest group Pussy Riot – who had symptoms of poisoning.

The air ambulance arrived in the Siberian city of Omsk on Friday morning, according to flight tracking data.

Both Germany and France have said they were happy to help with treatment. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said “he can receive from us all the help and medical support needed”.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said he was “very concerned” by the reports of the alleged poisoning and the refusal to move Mr Navalny.

“We need to be 100% sure that his safety is guaranteed. Poland supports the efforts to provide Mr. Navalny with best available treatment,” he tweeted.

A spokesperson for Mr Putin said on Thursday that the Kremlin would help move Mr Navalny abroad if necessary and wished him a “speedy recovery”.__BBC