Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / China tells the US it has no right to demand re-imposition of UN sanctions on Iran after Washington left nuclear deal
China tells the US it has no right to demand re-imposition of UN sanctions on Iran after Washington left nuclear deal

China tells the US it has no right to demand re-imposition of UN sanctions on Iran after Washington left nuclear deal

International 2020-08-21, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

The US has no right to ask the UN Security Council to launch the ‘snapback’ mechanism, which allows the re-imposition of sanctions on Tehran, after Washington left the nuclear agreement, Beijing has said.

China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian’s said on Thursday that, given the US had already declared its withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), it “has no due competence for demanding sanctions.” This position is shared by most members of the Security Council and a wide international consensus, according to Zhao.

Beijing firmly opposes unilateral sanctions and “long-arm jurisdictions” imposed by the US against other countries, he added. China also urges Washington to earnestly observe Security Council resolutions and fulfill its international obligations.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that he plans to inform the UN Security Council the following day about Washington’s decision to launch the process of reinstating anti-Iranian sanctions, due to come into force in 30 days.

The move comes after a US draft resolution on extending the arms embargo against Iran failed to secure enough votes at the Security Council on August 14. Russia and China voted against it, while 11 countries abstained from the vote.

Pompeo also warned that the US was ready to sanction Russia and China if they opposed its effort to “snapback” sanctions on Tehran.

Any such sanctions against China and Russia should be considered illegal because of the US’ earlier withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, which stripped Washington of competence to put forward any demands on this issue, Zhao said.

US threats to raise the question of restoring all previously lifted sanctions against Iran may lead to a serious crisis within the UN Security Council, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov warned on June 10. He also reminded Washington it had withdrawn from the JCPOA, and criticized the US for trying to “pick and choose what serves its interests” without regard for the views of others.__RT.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Belarus: Lukashenko hits back against opponents with criminal case

President Alexander Lukashenko has branded his opponents “Western puppets” as the... more»

China tells the US it has no right to demand re-imposition of UN sanctions on Iran after Washington left nuclear deal

The US has no right to ask the UN Security Council to launch the ‘snapback’ mechanism,... more»

Will discuss JK’s political agenda after all leaders including Mufti freed from detention: Abdullah

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday said the party would discuss and review... more»

UAE could get F-35 jets in side agreement to Israel peace deal: source

WASHINGTON: The United States is eyeing the sale of stealthy F-35 fighter jets to the United Arab... more»

Progress in talks but key issues remain at border, says China

China on Thursday said despite progress made in disengaging troops there were “issues”... more»

Iran detains UAE ship and its crew after fishermen killed

Iran on Thursday said it seized a United Arab Emirates-registered ship violating its territorial... more»

Russian opposition leader Navalny poisoned: Spokeswoman

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny is in a coma and on a ventilator in a hospital in... more»

Calls for new inquiry into Belgian police custody tragedy

The wife of a Slovak man who died in Belgian police custody has called for a fresh inquiry after... more»

Hamas says ‘ready for any military escalation against Gaza’

GAZA: A senior Hamas leader on Wednesday said that the Israeli threats “do not scare us and... more»

9-Day Old Militant Killed In Shopian Encounter

SRINAGAR: Two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants and a nine-day-old Hizbul Mujahideen recruit were killed... more»

Search

Back to Top