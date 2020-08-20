Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Sweden’s new Arab Party vows to ‘take responsibility for its people,’ denies plans to ‘Arabize’ Scandanavian country
Sweden’s new Arab Party vows to ‘take responsibility for its people,’ denies plans to ‘Arabize’ Scandanavian country

Sweden’s new Arab Party vows to ‘take responsibility for its people,’ denies plans to ‘Arabize’ Scandanavian country

Europe 2020-08-20, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Sweden’s new Arab Party, established to champion the rights of the country’s Arab population, has vowed to assist integration “and protect the rights of Arabs” while denying any claims it might “Arabize Sweden.”

According to its website, the party assumes a “socialist orientation with certain capitalist elements” while highlighting that it is a “secular party and no religious symbols or clothing are allowed within the party’s representatives.”

At present, its stated aims are to combat “exclusion, anxiety about the future, division and lack of sense of community,” while also reducing “crime and unemployment within the same group.”

It is expected to release a detailed manifesto in September but, in the meantime, it has laid out several requirements for membership including: an Arab background from at least one parent dating back several generations, as well as a Swedish college education and clean criminal record.

However, at least one party member and point of contact, a 33-year-old man based in Malmo, was convicted in 2017 of illegal threats and harassment, though the party disputes the severity of those crimes.

To avoid any systemic discrimination, Sweden does not keep demographic figures according to ethnicity but there were 155,000 Arabic speakers in Sweden at the start of the decade, or roughly 1.5 percent of the total population.

Migration to the country has increased dramatically in the intervening decade, with 163,000 asylum seekers mostly from the Middle East and North Africa arriving in 2015 alone. A census is due to be carried out in 2021, which may shed more light on the significance and potential influence that the new Arab Party might expect to yield in Swedish public policy in the coming years.__RT.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Hamas says ‘ready for any military escalation against Gaza’

GAZA: A senior Hamas leader on Wednesday said that the Israeli threats “do not scare us and... more»

9-Day Old Militant Killed In Shopian Encounter

SRINAGAR: Two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants and a nine-day-old Hizbul Mujahideen recruit were killed... more»

Sweden’s new Arab Party vows to ‘take responsibility for its people,’ denies plans to ‘Arabize’ Scandanavian country

Sweden’s new Arab Party, established to champion the rights of the country’s Arab population,... more»

EU rejects Belarus vote result, warns of imminent new sanctions

The European Union has rejected the result of the disputed Belarus election, saying President... more»

India building new road to Ladakh for troop movement without observation from enemy: Report

In an effort to rush troops and tanks to the Pakistan and China front in Ladakh without being... more»

Turkey ‘set to announce Mediterranean gas find,’ according to presidential source

Turkey is poised to announce the discovery of a new gas field in the eastern Mediterranean later... more»

Russian general killed by ‘explosive device’ in Syria

A Russian major general was killed and two servicemen wounded when an improvised explosive device... more»

Pakistan: Court orders seizure of Former PM, President’s vehicles

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court Tuesday passed orders for seizure of vehicles of former... more»

Poland’s Health Minister resigns amid medical procurement allegations

Poland’s health minister has resigned over questions about the procurement of questionable... more»

Israel’s Mossad chief visits UAE for security talks: state media

Israel’s Mossad spy agency chief Yossi Cohen visited the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for... more»

Search

Back to Top