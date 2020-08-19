Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Poland’s Health Minister resigns amid medical procurement allegations
Poland’s Health Minister resigns amid medical procurement allegations

Poland’s Health Minister resigns amid medical procurement allegations

Europe 2020-08-19, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Poland’s health minister has resigned over questions about the procurement of questionable medical equipment.

Dr. Lukasz Szumowski, a cardiologist and doctor who has been a leading figure in the government’s fight against the coronavirus, announced his resignation at a news conference in Warsaw.

Szumowski said he was stepping down to return to practicing medicine but would remain in his role as a member of parliament.

His resignation comes one day after his deputy, Janusz Cieszynski, resigned without giving a reason.

Szumowski had become a popular figure in Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki’s government after authorities imposed a strict and early lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic, a step that has limited the number of infections and deaths in Poland.

But in recent weeks, the number of infections registered daily has been rising, with more than 16,000 current cases across the country on Tuesday.

Lukasz Szumowski has also faced allegations that a company owned by his brother has received millions in government grants during the crisis.

Some medical equipment bought by the Polish government to fight the virus has also been found to be ineffective.

Szumowski has denied any wrongdoing and said on Tuesday that his resignation is something he has planned for some time and has nothing to do with the allegations.

At the news conference, he said that his work had helped “to prevent tens of thousands of deaths from coronavirus in Poland”.__EuroNews

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Pakistan: Court orders seizure of Former PM, President’s vehicles

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court Tuesday passed orders for seizure of vehicles of former... more»

Poland’s Health Minister resigns amid medical procurement allegations

Poland’s health minister has resigned over questions about the procurement of questionable... more»

Israel’s Mossad chief visits UAE for security talks: state media

Israel’s Mossad spy agency chief Yossi Cohen visited the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for... more»

Standoff with China hindering procurement of weapons: India

NEW DELHI: India’s move to ban the import of some weapon systems and military hardware to boost... more»

UN tribunal: Hezbollah member guilty in Rafik Hariri killing

A United Nations-backed tribunal has found a member of the Lebanese group Hezbollah guilty of... more»

Belarusian ambassador resigns after supporting anti-government protesters

The Belarusian ambassador to Slovakia, who supported protesters rallying against his... more»

Kashmir: CPEC transforms Pakistan’s remote Gilgit-Baltistan

GILGIT: The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is transforming the remote but spectacular... more»

China defends detention of Uighur model in Xinjiang

By John SudworthA Uighur fashion model who filmed himself handcuffed to a bed in an epidemic... more»

4 Security Men, 3 Militants Killed in North Kashmir Encounters

SRINAGAR: Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, an army soldier and a J&K police... more»

Lukashenko promises fresh elections in Belarus after new constitution is adopted via nationwide referendum

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who has been defiant in defending last week’s... more»

Search

Back to Top