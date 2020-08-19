Pakistan: Court orders seizure of Former PM, President’s vehicles

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court Tuesday passed orders for seizure of vehicles of former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in Toshakhana case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had requested the court to seize the vehicles of PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and PML-N Rahber Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. The court froze Zardari’s ownership of three vehicles, including two BMWs and one Lexus car.

The ownership of one Mercedes owned by Nawaz Sharif was also seized. Earlier on August 17, an accountability court had set September 9 as date to indict Zardari and former prime minister and PPP leader Yousuf Raza Gilani in the Toshakhana reference.

According to the NAB, Zardari received expensive cars as gift from Libya and the UAE but he did not deposit them in the Toshakhana. The reference states that Zardari and Sharif obtained cars from Toshakhana by paying 15 percent of their price. Gilani is accused of facilitating Asif Ali Zardari and Mian Nawaz Sharif in this regard.__The News