Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Belarus: Mass protest eclipses defiant Belarus leader’s rally
Belarus: Mass protest eclipses defiant Belarus leader’s rally

Belarus: Mass protest eclipses defiant Belarus leader’s rally

Europe 2020-08-17, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Tens of thousands of opponents of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko have gathered in Minsk to protest against disputed elections.

The “March for Freedom” in the centre of the capital comes amid growing anger over alleged poll-rigging and police violence at subsequent protests.

Meanwhile, in an address to a smaller crowd of several thousand, Mr Lukashenko blasted opponents as “rats”.

He called on supporters to defend their country and independence.

The rival rallies were taking place after Russia agreed to offer security assistance in the case of external military threats to Belarus. It emerged that Mr Lukashenko had twice spoken to President Vladimir Putin over the weekend.

The long-time Belarus leader also voiced concerns over Nato military exercises taking place in neighbouring Poland and Lithuania and launched into a tirade against the Western military alliance.

Nato – who sent four battle groups led by Britain, Canada, Germany and the US to the Baltic countries after Moscow’s annexation of Crimea in Ukraine – rejected allegations of a build-up in the region.

The unrest in Belarus erupted after Mr Lukashenko claimed a landslide victory in last Sunday’s election, the result of which has been condemned amid widespread allegations of vote-rigging.

The Central Election Commission says Mr Lukashenko, who has been in power since 1994, won 80.1% of the vote and the main opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya 10.12%.

But Ms Tikhanovskaya insists that where votes were properly counted, she won support ranging from 60% to 70%.__BBC

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

34 Taliban, 2 Afghan soldiers killed as war flares up

KABUL: Flared-up violence in Afghanistan on Sunday left at least 34 Taliban militants and two... more»

Morocco possibly next Arab country to normalise relations with Israel: Report

Since its creation after the Second World War out of the British-controlled Palestinian Mandate,... more»

Kashmir: 4G Internet Restored In Ganderbal & Udhampur Districts On Trial Basis

SRINAGAR: High-speed mobile Internet services were restored on a trial basis in Ganderbal and... more»

Turkey slams French-Greek Cyprus defense deal

A defense agreement signed between France and Greek Cyprus is against the 1960 treaties that... more»

Iran will change its approach to UAE over deal with ‘child-murdering Israeli regime’ – top commander

The freshly inked peace deal with Israel will change Tehran’s attitude towards the United Arab... more»

Belarus: Mass protest eclipses defiant Belarus leader’s rally

Tens of thousands of opponents of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko have gathered in Minsk... more»

France asks Afghans not to free Taliban who killed its citizens

France has objected to the release of three men jailed for the murders of French nationals in... more»

Scuffles, arrests in Jerusalem as people protest against PM Netanyahu for 8th consecutive week

Thousands rallied against Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday as anger over his alleged... more»

INDO-CHINA MILITARY TALKS HIT ROADBLOCK

NEW DELHI: Military talks with China on reducing tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC)... more»

China restaurant apologises for weighing customers

A restaurant in central China has apologised for encouraging diners to weigh themselves and then... more»

Search

Back to Top