Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Scuffles, arrests in Jerusalem as people protest against PM Netanyahu for 8th consecutive week
Scuffles, arrests in Jerusalem as people protest against PM Netanyahu for 8th consecutive week

Scuffles, arrests in Jerusalem as people protest against PM Netanyahu for 8th consecutive week

International 2020-08-16, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Thousands rallied against Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday as anger over his alleged corruption and response to Covid-19 continues to boil in the streets. Several people were arrested when police dispersed protesters.

An estimated 10,000 people took part in the main anti-government demonstration outside of the prime minister’s official residence in Jerusalem, local media reported. The numbers were somewhat lower than the previous week, when record attendance was registered.

Ten protesters were arrested after police started dispersing demonstrators who stayed at the scene after midnight. Some were taken into custody for refusing to leave or resisting officers while others were intercepted trying to start a protest march to another location, which the police would not allow.

The usual themes of the protests – Netanyahu’s alleged corruption and the way his government tackled the Covid-19 epidemic – had a new addition this week. The demonstration happened two days after Israel signed an agreement with the UAE on establishing diplomatic ties, and slogans referring to the move were added to the protesters’ toolbox.

“Fly Emirates and never come back,” read one sign at the rally, apparently addressed to the prime minister. “If there’s no bread, fly to Dubai,” said another. Protesters see the agreement as a ploy to distract Israelis from problems at home and score political points for Netanyahu.__RT.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

France asks Afghans not to free Taliban who killed its citizens

France has objected to the release of three men jailed for the murders of French nationals in... more»

Scuffles, arrests in Jerusalem as people protest against PM Netanyahu for 8th consecutive week

Thousands rallied against Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday as anger over his alleged... more»

INDO-CHINA MILITARY TALKS HIT ROADBLOCK

NEW DELHI: Military talks with China on reducing tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC)... more»

China restaurant apologises for weighing customers

A restaurant in central China has apologised for encouraging diners to weigh themselves and then... more»

Iran’s president says UAE made ‘huge mistake’ with Israel deal

The United Arab Emirates has made a “huge mistake” in reaching a deal toward normalising ties... more»

US, Poland sign deal on hosting 1,000 extra American troops in Eastern Europe

Warsaw and Washington have signed a new security pact, under which Poland will host some 1,000... more»

Lukashenko calls Putin as demonstrators gather once again in Belarus

Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko has spoken with Russian president Vladimir Putin, as... more»

Pakistan: Human Right minister criticises Foreign Office on Kashmir strategy

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari on Saturday criticised the Foreign Office in failing to... more»

Iran vows tit-for-tat response if US enacts sanctions under nuclear deal it single-handedly upended

Tehran has vowed a swift pushback to the US if the Trump administration moves to trigger... more»

US loses bid to extend arms embargo on Iran

The United Nations Security Council has resoundingly rejected a US bid to extend a global arms... more»

Search

Back to Top