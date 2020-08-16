Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Iran’s president says UAE made ‘huge mistake’ with Israel deal
Iran’s president says UAE made ‘huge mistake’ with Israel deal

Iran’s president says UAE made ‘huge mistake’ with Israel deal

International 2020-08-16, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

The United Arab Emirates has made a “huge mistake” in reaching a deal toward normalising ties with Israel, Iran’s president Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday in a speech furiously condemning what he called a betrayal by the Gulf state.

The Iranian hardline daily Kayhan, whose editor-in-chief is appointed by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said “the UAE has turned itself into a legitimate target for the resistance”, according to its website.

The UAE-Israel agreement announced on Thursday, which US president Donald Trump helped to broker, is seen as aimed at bolstering opposition to regional power Iran.

In his televised speech, Rouhani warned the UAE against allowing Israel a “foothold in the region”.

“They (the UAE) better be mindful. They have committed a huge mistake, a treacherous act. We hope they will realise this and abandon this wrong path,” Rouhani said without elaborating.

In a front-page comment, the newspaper Kayhan said: “The UAE’s great betrayal of the Palestinian people …, will turn this small, rich country which is heavily dependent on security into a ‘legitimate and easy target’ for the resistance.”

Iran often refers to militant forces and regional countries opposed to Israel and the United States as a “resistance” front.

Rouhani said the deal seemed aimed at ensuring that Trump wins another term in the US presidential election in November and referred to the fact that it was announced in Washington.

“Why then did it happen now? If it weren’t a wrong deal, why was it then announced in a third country, in America? So a gentleman in Washington wins votes, you betray your country, your people, Muslims and the Arab world?”

Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guards Corps said in a statement the UAE-Israel deal would “accelerate the process of the destruction of the child-killing Zionist regime (Israel)”.__Hindustan Times

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

INDO-CHINA MILITARY TALKS HIT ROADBLOCK

NEW DELHI: Military talks with China on reducing tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC)... more»

China restaurant apologises for weighing customers

A restaurant in central China has apologised for encouraging diners to weigh themselves and then... more»

Iran’s president says UAE made ‘huge mistake’ with Israel deal

The United Arab Emirates has made a “huge mistake” in reaching a deal toward normalising ties... more»

US, Poland sign deal on hosting 1,000 extra American troops in Eastern Europe

Warsaw and Washington have signed a new security pact, under which Poland will host some 1,000... more»

Lukashenko calls Putin as demonstrators gather once again in Belarus

Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko has spoken with Russian president Vladimir Putin, as... more»

Pakistan: Human Right minister criticises Foreign Office on Kashmir strategy

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari on Saturday criticised the Foreign Office in failing to... more»

Iran vows tit-for-tat response if US enacts sanctions under nuclear deal it single-handedly upended

Tehran has vowed a swift pushback to the US if the Trump administration moves to trigger... more»

US loses bid to extend arms embargo on Iran

The United Nations Security Council has resoundingly rejected a US bid to extend a global arms... more»

Kashmir: HRW Seeks Independent Probe Into Shopian Encounter

SRINAGAR: Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Friday asked government to immediately order an independent... more»

EU must ‘re-evaluate’ relations with Turkey in light of tensions in eastern Mediterranean Sea – Austrian foreign minister

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said that the EU should rethink its approach... more»

Search

Back to Top