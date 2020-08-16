Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / China restaurant apologises for weighing customers
China restaurant apologises for weighing customers

China restaurant apologises for weighing customers

International 2020-08-16, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

A restaurant in central China has apologised for encouraging diners to weigh themselves and then order food accordingly.

The policy was introduced after a national campaign against food waste was launched.

The beef restaurant in the city of Changsha placed two large scales at its entrance this week.

It then asked diners to enter their measurements into an app that would then suggest menu items accordingly.

Signs reading “be thrifty and diligent, promote empty plates” and “operation empty plate” were pinned up.

The policy caused uproar on Chinese social media.

Hashtags about the restaurant have been viewed more than 300 million times on the social platform Weibo.

The restaurant said it was “deeply sorry” for its interpretation of the national “Clean Plate Campaign”.

“Our original intentions were to advocate stopping waste and ordering food in a healthy way. We never forced customers to weigh themselves,” it said in an apology posted online.

President Xi Jinping ignited the campaign this week, calling the levels of national food wastage “shocking and distressing”.

Following Mr Xi’s message, the Wuhan Catering Industry Association urged restaurants in the city to limit the number of dishes served to diners – implementing a system where groups have to order one dish fewer than the number of diners.

State TV also criticised livestreamers who filmed themselves eating large amounts of food.__BBC

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

INDO-CHINA MILITARY TALKS HIT ROADBLOCK

NEW DELHI: Military talks with China on reducing tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC)... more»

China restaurant apologises for weighing customers

A restaurant in central China has apologised for encouraging diners to weigh themselves and then... more»

Iran’s president says UAE made ‘huge mistake’ with Israel deal

The United Arab Emirates has made a “huge mistake” in reaching a deal toward normalising ties... more»

US, Poland sign deal on hosting 1,000 extra American troops in Eastern Europe

Warsaw and Washington have signed a new security pact, under which Poland will host some 1,000... more»

Lukashenko calls Putin as demonstrators gather once again in Belarus

Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko has spoken with Russian president Vladimir Putin, as... more»

Pakistan: Human Right minister criticises Foreign Office on Kashmir strategy

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari on Saturday criticised the Foreign Office in failing to... more»

Iran vows tit-for-tat response if US enacts sanctions under nuclear deal it single-handedly upended

Tehran has vowed a swift pushback to the US if the Trump administration moves to trigger... more»

US loses bid to extend arms embargo on Iran

The United Nations Security Council has resoundingly rejected a US bid to extend a global arms... more»

Kashmir: HRW Seeks Independent Probe Into Shopian Encounter

SRINAGAR: Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Friday asked government to immediately order an independent... more»

EU must ‘re-evaluate’ relations with Turkey in light of tensions in eastern Mediterranean Sea – Austrian foreign minister

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said that the EU should rethink its approach... more»

Search

Back to Top