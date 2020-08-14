Kashmir: 2 Cops Killed, Another Injured In Nowgam Militant Attack

Srinagar- A day ahead of the I-Day, militants shot dead two Jammu and Kashmir policemen and wounded another in indiscriminate firing in Nowgam area on the outskirts of the Srinagar city, police said.

Militants fired indiscriminately on a police party near Nowgam bypass Friday morning, a police official said, adding three policemen were injured in the attack.

The policemen were shifted to a hospital where two of them succumbed and the third was undergoing treatment, the official said.

The official identified the slain duo as Ishfaq Ayoub and Fayaz Ahmad, both from IRP’s 20 batallion. While Ayoub had bullet wounds on right side of chest and leg, Fayaz had injuries on right thigh, he said.

The injured cop has been identified as Mohammad Ashraf and has bullet injuries on right hand.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said the JeM carried out the attack.

“They fired indiscriminately and two of our jawans were killed… We have identified them, they belong to Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) group. We will neutralise them soon,” Kumar told reporters near the site of the attack.

Asked whether there were any inputs about a possible militant attack on the eve of the I-Day, the IGP said the police get such inputs every year.

“We have such inputs every year before August 15 and January 26. We had inputs that they will try (an attack) in some area. The boys were alert and prepared, but they (the militants) came from the rear side and fired on them.

“We have cordoned off the area and the searches are on. This is a narrow lane and there was civilian movement and if our boys would have retaliated, there would have been loss of civilian, so they exercised restraint,” Kumar said.

PDP condemned the attack, saying it will further aggravate the situation for Kashmiris.

“Vehemently condemn the attack on @JmuKmrPolice personnel. Such attacks further aggravate the situation for Kashmiris already reeling under double disaster post August 5. We join the families of deceased in mourning their loss,” the party tweeted.__Kashmir Observer