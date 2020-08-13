Voice Of Vienna

Switzerland to allow events of over 1,000 people from October 1

Europe 2020-08-13
Swiss authorities will allow events of more than 1,000 people from October 1, provided organizers follow hygiene measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, the government decided on Wednesday. Permission from local authorities will also be required for events.

While easing audience limits, the government on Wednesday also ordered that face masks must be worn by passengers on all flights. Masks have been compulsory on buses, trains and trams since early July.

The country is seeking to strike a balance between the need to kick-start its economy as the number of coronavirus infections start to rise again following the easing of previous measures.

“The main argument to easing, after six months of pandemic in Switzerland, is learning to live with the virus, while returning to some semblance of normalcy,” Health Minister Alain Berset told reporters.__RT.com

