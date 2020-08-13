Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Austria / Sweden puts Austria on safe travel list, warning for UK & some European states remains
Sweden puts Austria on safe travel list, warning for UK & some European states remains

Sweden puts Austria on safe travel list, warning for UK & some European states remains

Austria 2020-08-13, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Sweden withdrew its recommendation to citizens not to take unnecessary trips to Austria and Liechtenstein on Wednesday. However, Stockholm kept in place warnings over travel to the United Kingdom and several European states amid an upturn in coronavirus infections.

Stockholm had already withdrawn advice against unnecessary trips to countries like neighbors Denmark, Norway and a number of other destinations in Europe, such as France, Germany and Spain.

Restrictions will remain in place for Britain, Ireland, Latvia, Finland and a number of other countries until at least August 26, Reuters reports.

The Swedish government continues to advise against travel to the rest of the world, but will review that decision at the end of the month.__RT.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Sweden puts Austria on safe travel list, warning for UK & some European states remains

Sweden withdrew its recommendation to citizens not to take unnecessary trips to Austria and... more»

Police use live fire on Belarus protesters

Police used live bullets when they came under attack during protests in Belarus, the interior... more»

Switzerland to allow events of over 1,000 people from October 1

Swiss authorities will allow events of more than 1,000 people from October 1, provided organizers... more»

‘Fight on’: Arrested Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai tells staff

Hong Kong pro-democracy media mogul Jimmy Lai on Wednesday told his reporters to “fight on”... more»

F2G Closes US$60.8 Million Financing to fund late stage development of novel mechanism antifungal agent

Financing round led by Cowen Healthcare Investments with strong support from existing investors... more»

Kashmir: Hizb Commander Azaad Lelhari Killed In Pulwama Encounter

SRINAGAR: Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh on Wednesday said Hizb-ul-Mujahideen Commander... more»

Turkey wants to resolve problems with Greece through dialogue: Minister

ANKARA: Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Aug. 12 said that Turkey wants to resolve the... more»

India: Deadly violence breaks out in Bengaluru over Facebook post

At least three people have died in southern India’s Bengaluru city after protesters clashed... more»

EU foreign minister: Belarus elections were ‘neither free nor fair’

The EU’s foreign minister has slammed the violence against protesters in the wake of the... more»

America: Democrat Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as running mate

Presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that Kamala Harris... more»

Search

Back to Top