Sweden puts Austria on safe travel list, warning for UK & some European states remains

Sweden withdrew its recommendation to citizens not to take unnecessary trips to Austria and Liechtenstein on Wednesday. However, Stockholm kept in place warnings over travel to the United Kingdom and several European states amid an upturn in coronavirus infections.

Stockholm had already withdrawn advice against unnecessary trips to countries like neighbors Denmark, Norway and a number of other destinations in Europe, such as France, Germany and Spain.

Restrictions will remain in place for Britain, Ireland, Latvia, Finland and a number of other countries until at least August 26, Reuters reports.

The Swedish government continues to advise against travel to the rest of the world, but will review that decision at the end of the month.__RT.com