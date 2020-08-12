Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Dutch police arrest 17 after finding country’s ‘largest ever’ cocaine lab
Dutch police arrest 17 after finding country’s ‘largest ever’ cocaine lab

Dutch police arrest 17 after finding country’s ‘largest ever’ cocaine lab

Europe 2020-08-12, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Dutch police have dismantled what they described as the Netherlands’ “largest cocaine laboratory ever”.

The discovery was made during raids at a converted riding school in Nijeveen, 120 kilometres northeast of Amsterdam.

Police confirmed in a statement that they discovered tens of thousands of litres of chemicals and 100 kilograms of crack cocaine.

The so-called “drug laundry” – where police say smuggled drugs were “washed” out of clothes – was found in the sleeping quarters and recreation rooms.

Police arrested sixteen suspects at the scene, including the owner of the site.

Raids were also carried out on sheds in Elshout and Apeldoorn, where authorities found 120,000 kilos of “carrier material”. Another suspect was also detained.

“Given the number of people working there, the installation, the size, the layout, and the equipment, we estimate the production capacity at 150 to 200 kilos of cocaine per day,” said André van Rijn, chief inspector of National Dismantling Support Facility (LFO).

“This number of kilos equals a street value of between €4.5 million and €6 million unadulterated.”

Police video from the scene shows equipment and supplies, including plastic barrels, vats of chemicals, and a row of five red cement mixers.

After the raids, the LFO took three days to carefully stop the chemical process and dispose of the material.

The National Investigation Service in the Netherlands is continuing the investigation and police are not ruling out further arrests.

Police said that 13 of the suspects in custody are Colombian nationals and one other suspect has dual Dutch and Colombian nationality.

Three others detained on suspicion of producing drugs are Dutch and another suspect is Turkish.

They are due to appear before an investigating magistrate on Wednesday and Thursday.__EuroNews

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

America: Democrat Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as running mate

Presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that Kamala Harris... more»

Dutch police arrest 17 after finding country’s ‘largest ever’ cocaine lab

Dutch police have dismantled what they described as the Netherlands’ “largest cocaine... more»

German authorities conduct raids in money laundering probe

German authorities raided an import-export company and the home of a businessman in the state of... more»

3 Russian diplomats leave Bratislava as Slovakian PM confirms expulsion

Three staff members of the Russian Embassy in Bratislava and their families have left Slovakia,... more»

Greece opens fire at civilian boat in Aegean Sea

Greece opened fire at a boat carrying civilians off the island of Rhodes in the Aegean Sea, said... more»

Iran jails two men convicted of spying for Israel, Germany, Britain

TEHRAN: Iran said Tuesday it has jailed two men over spying for Britain, Germany and Israel, the... more»

Opposition leader ‘safe’ after leaving Belarus

Opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has left Belarus and is “safe” in Lithuania,... more»

China accused of seeking to turn Taiwan into ‘the next Hong Kong’

Taiwan faces an increasingly difficult position as China pressures the democratic island to accept... more»

Kashmir: Missing Rajouri Men Killed In ‘Fake Encounter’, Allege Families

Srinagar: Three missing youth from Rajouri district of Jammu region have allegedly been killed by... more»

Migrant Channel crossings ‘stupid and dangerous’ says Boris Johnson as UK re-examines asylum law

Boris Johnson has said he wants to work together with France to curb the number of migrants taking... more»

Search

Back to Top