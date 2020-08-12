America: Democrat Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as running mate

Presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that Kamala Harris will be his vice presidential running mate to try to unseat incumbent Donald Trump in the November election.

Harris becomes the first Black woman to run for United States vice president.

Biden’s campaign said he and Harris will make their first joint appearance on Wednesday in Wilmington, Delaware, where Biden lives and has spent most of his time in recent months limiting campaign travel because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In Harris, a senator from California who made her own run for the White House before ending it and endorsing Biden, he gains a deeply experienced politician already battle-tested by the rigours of the 2020 presidential campaign as they head into the final stretch of the November 3 election.

“I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate,” Biden said on Twitter.

The long-anticipated announcement came less than a week before the Democratic National Convention, August 17-20, which will be held largely online because of the coronavirus pandemic.

As vice presidential nominee , Harris is scheduled to speak Wednesday, August 19 – one night before Biden is expected to formally accept the Democratic nomination.__Al Jazeera