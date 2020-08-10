Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Israeli parliament to vote on bill that could end Netanyahu’s political career
Israeli parliament to vote on bill that could end Netanyahu’s political career

Israeli parliament to vote on bill that could end Netanyahu’s political career

International 2020-08-10, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Israel’s parliament will vote on a bill that would ban an indicted prime minister from forming a government. If passed, the law could put an end to the political career of Benjamin Netanyahu, who is charged with fraud and bribery.

“We are submitting the bill that would prevent an indicted person from running for Prime Minister because the current situation can’t continue,” Yair Lapid, the leader of the opposition Yesh Atid-Telem coalition, said.

In November, Netanyahu, who has been in power since 2009, was indicted with fraud, bribery and breach of public trust after he was accused of accepting lavish gifts from businessmen and making deals with media bosses for favorable coverage.

The vote, set for Wednesday, poses a threat to Netanyahu after Benny Gantz, whose Blue and White centrist alliance formed a government coalition with the PM’s Likud party in April, didn’t rule out supporting the legislation. Even if Gantz did support the bill, however, there may not be a majority to pass the legislation.

Netanyahu and Gantz have been in a deadlock over the state budget, which must be passed by August 25, or Israel would be forced to hold its fourth general election since April 2019.

Blue and White are seeking the approval of a long-term budget until 2021, while Likud only wants a financial plan for the next few months, citing uncertainty caused by the coronavirus.

The Covid-19 pandemic has delivered a heavy blow to the Israeli economy. “People have nothing to eat, businesses are closing,” but “all that occupies” PM Netanyahu is his trial, Lapid said, adding that it was a “disgrace.”

Netanyahu’s trial will intensify later this year and holding an election before that will allow the embattled PM to “improve… his legal and personal status,” Gantz argued.

But if the legislation is passed by MPs in the Knesset, Netanyahu would not even be eligible to run in the next election.

For months, Israel has been gripped by protests against the PM, with many outraged by the corruption charges against him and what they regard as the government’s weak response to the Covid-19 pandemic. The latest rally took place outside the PM’s official residence in Jerusalem on Saturday, gathering 15,000 people.__RT.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

At least 58 dead in Pakistan monsoon rains

KARACHI: The death toll from three days of heavy monsoon rains triggering flash floods in Pakistan... more»

Beirut explosion: Donors pledge aid for Lebanon but want reform

International donors have pledged a quarter of a billion euros in aid for Lebanon five days after... more»

Gunmen kill 8 in Niger’s Koure, including six French nationals

Eight people, including six French nationals, have been killed in an attack in Niger’s... more»

Israeli parliament to vote on bill that could end Netanyahu’s political career

Israel’s parliament will vote on a bill that would ban an indicted prime minister from forming a... more»

Belarus: Preliminary exit poll gives Lukashenko nearly 80% of the vote

A preliminary exit poll has given Belarus’ longtime authoritarian leader nearly 80 per cent... more»

6 Gulf Arab countries back extending UN arms embargo on Iran

A six-nation bloc of Gulf Arab nations torn apart by internal strife endorsed on Sunday an... more»

Eleven dead in Czech building fire

At least 11 people died and 10 others were injured in an apartment building fire in north-east... more»

Kashmir Inaction: Saudi Stops Oil To Pak Over OIC Split Threat

Islamabad: Saudi Arabia has halted the provision of oil on loan for Pakistan after the Imran Khan... more»

More than 150 people injured, 1 officer killed in Beirut protests amid clashes, reports of fire & police shooting

Over 150 people were injured – 55 of them hospitalized – during protests in the Lebanese... more»

Top Afghan council urges release of all Taliban inmates

KABUL: Afghanistan’s Loya Jirga, the highest consultative body of elders, on Saturday urged the... more»

Search

Back to Top