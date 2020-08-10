Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Belarus: Preliminary exit poll gives Lukashenko nearly 80% of the vote
Belarus: Preliminary exit poll gives Lukashenko nearly 80% of the vote

Belarus: Preliminary exit poll gives Lukashenko nearly 80% of the vote

International 2020-08-10, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

A preliminary exit poll has given Belarus’ longtime authoritarian leader nearly 80 per cent of the vote, according to Russian media reports.

Main opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, meanwhile, received 6.8 per cent, based on the official exit poll.

Polls closed in Belarus at 19:00 CET but voting will continue as people continued to queue in the capital city, Minsk.

Photos showed people queuing outside polling stations, which authorities blamed on opposition political strategists.

But most of Minsk was shut down by police and military, observers said, likely in an effort to avoid protests.

Earlier in the day Lukashenko reportedly warned opposition protesters, stating: “if you’re going to go against our country, or even in the smallest way try to plunge the country into chaos and destabilise it, you will receive an immediate response from me,” according to AP.

The presidential election has been marked by a crackdown on opposition candidates and the eve of election night was no different.

Authorities detained the campaign manager of main opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who became a candidate after her husband was jailed.

Veronika Tsepkalo, who has worked closely with the opposition candidate, fled for Moscow.

The Central Election Commission in Belarus said that there was 79 per cent turnout by 6:00 pm CET.

The head of the election commission Lidia Yermoshina called on the losing presidential candidates to accept defeat calmly, to congratulate the winner and not “agitate” the masses.

Results are expected to be announced on Monday for the first round of the election. A candidate must receive more than 50 per cent of the vote to win outright in the first round.

Checkpoints were placed around Minsk’s main road intersections and government buildings are being fenced off as protests might take place later during the day.

The election campaign has been shaken by months of protests across the country and hundreds of detentions.

Several potential opposition candidates were barred from running – most notably, Victor Babariko, who was arrested amid fraud charges, and Valery Tsepkalo, after some signatures he collected were invalidated by the electoral commission (CEC).

International observers are also concerned about the fairness of the electoral process after the OSCE’s Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), an international body that assesses the fairness of elections, announced it was pulling out of a planned mission to the eastern European country due to a late invitation by the Belarusian authorities, leaving, according to experts and human rights activists, no credible observers overseeing the election.

Observer group Honest People told Euronews more than people have been detained since the voting began in the country.__EuroNews

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

At least 58 dead in Pakistan monsoon rains

KARACHI: The death toll from three days of heavy monsoon rains triggering flash floods in Pakistan... more»

Beirut explosion: Donors pledge aid for Lebanon but want reform

International donors have pledged a quarter of a billion euros in aid for Lebanon five days after... more»

Gunmen kill 8 in Niger’s Koure, including six French nationals

Eight people, including six French nationals, have been killed in an attack in Niger’s... more»

Israeli parliament to vote on bill that could end Netanyahu’s political career

Israel’s parliament will vote on a bill that would ban an indicted prime minister from forming a... more»

Belarus: Preliminary exit poll gives Lukashenko nearly 80% of the vote

A preliminary exit poll has given Belarus’ longtime authoritarian leader nearly 80 per cent... more»

6 Gulf Arab countries back extending UN arms embargo on Iran

A six-nation bloc of Gulf Arab nations torn apart by internal strife endorsed on Sunday an... more»

Eleven dead in Czech building fire

At least 11 people died and 10 others were injured in an apartment building fire in north-east... more»

Kashmir Inaction: Saudi Stops Oil To Pak Over OIC Split Threat

Islamabad: Saudi Arabia has halted the provision of oil on loan for Pakistan after the Imran Khan... more»

More than 150 people injured, 1 officer killed in Beirut protests amid clashes, reports of fire & police shooting

Over 150 people were injured – 55 of them hospitalized – during protests in the Lebanese... more»

Top Afghan council urges release of all Taliban inmates

KABUL: Afghanistan’s Loya Jirga, the highest consultative body of elders, on Saturday urged the... more»

Search

Back to Top