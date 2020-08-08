Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / US imposes sanctions on Hong Kong chief executive
US imposes sanctions on Hong Kong chief executive

US imposes sanctions on Hong Kong chief executive

International 2020-08-08, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

The US Treasury has imposed sanctions on Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam, and 10 other top officials from Hong Kong and mainland China.

The sanctions were used to target those undermining Hong Kong’s autonomy, said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

“The United States stands with the people of Hong Kong,” Mr Mnuchin added.

The move comes weeks after China imposed a controversial national security law on Hong Kong, which critics says threatened its freedoms.

US-China tensions continue to escalate – only a few hours ago, the Trump administration moved to ban US transactions with the Chinese owners of the WeChat and TikTok apps.

Among those sanctioned are Hong Kong’s police commissioner and several political secretaries.

The US Treasury directly accused Ms Lam of “implementing Beijing’s policies of suppression of freedom and democratic processes.”

“In 2019, Lam pushed for an update to Hong Kong’s extradition arrangements to allow for extradition to the mainland, setting off a series of massive opposition demonstrations in Hong Kong,” the US Treasury added in a statement.__BBC

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

At least 15 dead as Indian Covid repatriation flight crashes on landing

At least 15 people were killed and dozens injured when an Air India Express passenger plane... more»

Scuffles with police in Poland as protesters try to block arrest of LGBT activist

Protesters in Poland scuffled with police as they tried to stop the arrest of a gay rights... more»

US imposes sanctions on Hong Kong chief executive

The US Treasury has imposed sanctions on Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam, and 10 other top... more»

France: Gunman who held 6 hostages at bank in Le Havre surrenders to police

An armed man who held six people hostage at a bank in the French city of Le Havre has surrendered... more»

China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down

The Indian Army will continue to sit it out along the 1,597 km Line of Actual Control in East... more»

Austria’s Foreign Ministry warns against travel to Spain except Balearic & Canary islands

Austria’s Foreign Ministry has warned against trips to Spain except for the Balearic and Canary... more»

Former Saudi spy accuses MBS hit squad of attempting to kill him

A former top Saudi intelligence officer claims that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) sent a... more»

Bulgarian PM Borissov’s offer to step down fails to deter protesters

The Bulgarian prime minister’s offer to resign on Wednesday in an attempt to calm month-long... more»

Italy threatens to ban Ryanair in coronavirus compliance dispute

Italy’s air transport regulator has written to Ryanair over what it says were repeated... more»

Germany fights virus uptick with mandatory testing for travellers

BERLIN: Germany announced mandatory tests for travellers returning from high-risk regions after... more»

Search

Back to Top