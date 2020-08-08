Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Scuffles with police in Poland as protesters try to block arrest of LGBT activist
Scuffles with police in Poland as protesters try to block arrest of LGBT activist

Scuffles with police in Poland as protesters try to block arrest of LGBT activist

Europe 2020-08-08, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Protesters in Poland scuffled with police as they tried to stop the arrest of a gay rights activist on Friday in the city of Warsaw.

The activist, is known officially in court as Michal SZ, but identifies as a woman called Margo. She is suspected of causing criminal damage to a Pro-Right to Life Foundation van with homophobic slogans in June.

The activist is also accused of pushing a volunteer from group which owned the van.

A court order the campaigner to be held for two months in preventative detention.

Margo was detained at the offices of Campaign Against Homophobia but dozens of protesters then blocked the police car, prompting a stand-off before officers cleared the way to allow it to pass.

Police said they arrested some of the dozen protesters.

“During the arrest of the activist, the crowd impeded the actions of the police. Interventions are being made against the most aggressive people. There will be zero tolerance for breaking the law,” Warsaw police wrote on Twitter.

Aleksandra Skrzyniarz, a spokeswoman for prosecutors, was quoted as saying by the news channel TVN24, that a court had “ordered the detention of this person for a period of two months”.

Margo belongs to a campaign group called Stop The Nonsense, which is also suspected of draping several Warsaw monuments, including a statue of Jesus Christ, with LGBT flags and anarchist symbols last week.

Prosecutors have charged three people in that case for desecrating monuments and hurting religious feelings.

The van from the Pro-Right to Life Foundation is a common sight in the centre of Warsaw, blasting homophobic slogans and plastered with posters linking homosexuality to paedophilia.

During last month’s election campaign, President Duda — an ally of the ruling conservative Law and Justice party — said the promotion of LGBT rights was an ideology more harmful than communism.

He was re-elected as Poland’s president for a second five-year term, winning 51% of the vote in a tight battle with Warsaw mayor Rafał Trzaskowski.

Several cities in Poland have recently declared themselves “LGBT-free” despite backlash from the European Union__EuroNews

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

At least 15 dead as Indian Covid repatriation flight crashes on landing

At least 15 people were killed and dozens injured when an Air India Express passenger plane... more»

Scuffles with police in Poland as protesters try to block arrest of LGBT activist

Protesters in Poland scuffled with police as they tried to stop the arrest of a gay rights... more»

US imposes sanctions on Hong Kong chief executive

The US Treasury has imposed sanctions on Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam, and 10 other top... more»

France: Gunman who held 6 hostages at bank in Le Havre surrenders to police

An armed man who held six people hostage at a bank in the French city of Le Havre has surrendered... more»

China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down

The Indian Army will continue to sit it out along the 1,597 km Line of Actual Control in East... more»

Austria’s Foreign Ministry warns against travel to Spain except Balearic & Canary islands

Austria’s Foreign Ministry has warned against trips to Spain except for the Balearic and Canary... more»

Former Saudi spy accuses MBS hit squad of attempting to kill him

A former top Saudi intelligence officer claims that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) sent a... more»

Bulgarian PM Borissov’s offer to step down fails to deter protesters

The Bulgarian prime minister’s offer to resign on Wednesday in an attempt to calm month-long... more»

Italy threatens to ban Ryanair in coronavirus compliance dispute

Italy’s air transport regulator has written to Ryanair over what it says were repeated... more»

Germany fights virus uptick with mandatory testing for travellers

BERLIN: Germany announced mandatory tests for travellers returning from high-risk regions after... more»

Search

Back to Top