Italy threatens to ban Ryanair in coronavirus compliance dispute

Italy’s air transport regulator has written to Ryanair over what it says were repeated violations of measures to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus and said it could suspend the budget carrier from flying to Italy, Reuters reports.

The warning from ENAC, the national civil aviation authority, came after airlines resumed flights to many holiday destinations in countries balancing the need to attract tourists with fears of a resurgence in coronavirus cases.

Ryanair said in a statement that ENAC’s assertions were “factually incorrect.” Italian rules require passengers to maintain distance from others unless other precautions are taken including controlled boarding and disembarkation to avoid close contact, temperature tests and the wearing of face masks.

But ENAC said Ryanair had systematically violated rules aimed at limiting the risk of contagion for passengers.__Dawn.com