Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Italy threatens to ban Ryanair in coronavirus compliance dispute
Italy threatens to ban Ryanair in coronavirus compliance dispute

Italy threatens to ban Ryanair in coronavirus compliance dispute

Europe 2020-08-07, by Comments Off 1
Print Friendly

Italy’s air transport regulator has written to Ryanair over what it says were repeated violations of measures to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus and said it could suspend the budget carrier from flying to Italy, Reuters reports.

The warning from ENAC, the national civil aviation authority, came after airlines resumed flights to many holiday destinations in countries balancing the need to attract tourists with fears of a resurgence in coronavirus cases.

Ryanair said in a statement that ENAC’s assertions were “factually incorrect.” Italian rules require passengers to maintain distance from others unless other precautions are taken including controlled boarding and disembarkation to avoid close contact, temperature tests and the wearing of face masks.

But ENAC said Ryanair had systematically violated rules aimed at limiting the risk of contagion for passengers.__Dawn.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Bulgarian PM Borissov’s offer to step down fails to deter protesters

The Bulgarian prime minister’s offer to resign on Wednesday in an attempt to calm month-long... more»

Italy threatens to ban Ryanair in coronavirus compliance dispute

Italy’s air transport regulator has written to Ryanair over what it says were repeated... more»

Germany fights virus uptick with mandatory testing for travellers

BERLIN: Germany announced mandatory tests for travellers returning from high-risk regions after... more»

Switzerland widens list of Covid-19 risk countries to all outside Schengen area, with exceptions

Swiss authorities have amended their list of countries that pose a risk from high rates of... more»

India Hits Out At China For Attempting To Raise Kashmir Issue At UNSC

New Delhi– Hitting out at China for making yet another effort to raise the Kashmir issue at... more»

No communication from Pakistan on Kulbhushan Jadhav case, says India

Islamabad has not reached out to New Delhi after the Islamabad high court’s order on Monday to... more»

Pakistan Community Forum Austria observed August 5th ” as a day of slidarity” with Kashmir

VIENNA: Pakistan Community Forum Austria observed the first year of Kashmir siege as a blackday to... more»

Thousands rally in Turkey to demand end of violence against women

Thousands of women have taken to the streets of several Turkish cities to protest against... more»

Far-right suspect admits killing German politician

A man on trial in Germany for the murder of pro-migrant Christian Democrat politician Walter... more»

Switzerland adds mainland Spain to states requiring 10-day coronavirus quarantine

Swiss health authorities have added mainland Spain to its list of countries from which people... more»

Search

Back to Top