Austria’s Foreign Ministry warns against travel to Spain except Balearic & Canary islands

Austria’s Foreign Ministry has warned against trips to Spain except for the Balearic and Canary Islands. The measure will take effect from Monday, and people returning to Austria will be required to present a negative test for coronavirus.

The measures are the latest blow to Spain’s tourism-dependent economy. Britain, Germany and Switzerland recently warned their citizens against summer holidays on Spanish beaches or at least in certain regions of the country.

New coronavirus cases in Spain have started rising again and hit a post-lockdown record of 1,772 new infections on Wednesday, Reuters reports.

The Austrian government has already imposed tight testing requirements for arrivals from the Balkans after it saw an increase in cases among people returning from the region.