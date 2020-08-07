Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Austria / Austria’s Foreign Ministry warns against travel to Spain except Balearic & Canary islands
Austria’s Foreign Ministry warns against travel to Spain except Balearic & Canary islands

Austria’s Foreign Ministry warns against travel to Spain except Balearic & Canary islands

Austria 2020-08-07, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Austria’s Foreign Ministry has warned against trips to Spain except for the Balearic and Canary Islands. The measure will take effect from Monday, and people returning to Austria will be required to present a negative test for coronavirus.

The measures are the latest blow to Spain’s tourism-dependent economy. Britain, Germany and Switzerland recently warned their citizens against summer holidays on Spanish beaches or at least in certain regions of the country.

New coronavirus cases in Spain have started rising again and hit a post-lockdown record of 1,772 new infections on Wednesday, Reuters reports.

The Austrian government has already imposed tight testing requirements for arrivals from the Balkans after it saw an increase in cases among people returning from the region.__RT.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Austria’s Foreign Ministry warns against travel to Spain except Balearic & Canary islands

Austria’s Foreign Ministry has warned against trips to Spain except for the Balearic and Canary... more»

Former Saudi spy accuses MBS hit squad of attempting to kill him

A former top Saudi intelligence officer claims that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) sent a... more»

Bulgarian PM Borissov’s offer to step down fails to deter protesters

The Bulgarian prime minister’s offer to resign on Wednesday in an attempt to calm month-long... more»

Italy threatens to ban Ryanair in coronavirus compliance dispute

Italy’s air transport regulator has written to Ryanair over what it says were repeated... more»

Germany fights virus uptick with mandatory testing for travellers

BERLIN: Germany announced mandatory tests for travellers returning from high-risk regions after... more»

Switzerland widens list of Covid-19 risk countries to all outside Schengen area, with exceptions

Swiss authorities have amended their list of countries that pose a risk from high rates of... more»

India Hits Out At China For Attempting To Raise Kashmir Issue At UNSC

New Delhi– Hitting out at China for making yet another effort to raise the Kashmir issue at... more»

No communication from Pakistan on Kulbhushan Jadhav case, says India

Islamabad has not reached out to New Delhi after the Islamabad high court’s order on Monday to... more»

Pakistan Community Forum Austria observed August 5th ” as a day of slidarity” with Kashmir

VIENNA: Pakistan Community Forum Austria observed the first year of Kashmir siege as a blackday to... more»

Thousands rally in Turkey to demand end of violence against women

Thousands of women have taken to the streets of several Turkish cities to protest against... more»

Search

Back to Top