Switzerland adds mainland Spain to states requiring 10-day coronavirus quarantine

Swiss health authorities have added mainland Spain to its list of countries from which people arriving must enter a 10-day coronavirus quarantine.

Patrick Mathys, head of crisis management for the federal public health office, told reporters in Bern the move would take effect from Saturday. The measure excludes Spain’s Balearic and Canary Islands.

“For the first time we did not put an entire country on the list,” Mathys said on Wednesday. Russia, Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates were removed from the list, Reuters reports.__RT.com