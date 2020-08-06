Pakistan Community Forum Austria observed August 5th ” as a day of slidarity” with Kashmir

VIENNA: Pakistan Community Forum Austria observed the first year of Kashmir siege as a blackday to express their solidarity with the people of the state of Jammu and Kashmir

Despite the Coronavirus measures the people along with their families and children attended the event to express their solidarity with the besieged people of Kashmir.

The event was addressed by local journalists, members of civil society, PCFA women wing and the representatives of local NGOs.



The speakers condemn the August 5, 2019 move of India to annex Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir ( IIOJ&K) Kashmir with India by further dividing it into two Union Territories.

The speakers said that for the last one year Kashmiris have suffered a lot and there is no sign of development in Jammu and Kashmir. India abrogated Article 370 and 35-A to impose lock down aimed to break their economy. They demanded that the world community must come forward and ensure the implementation of UN resolutions.

The speakers reiterate to raise their voice for the Kashmiris and their sufferings at the hand of occupational forces of India for the genuine and political rights struggle which India has been trying to suppress since 1947.

A Memorandum was send to the Embassy of India regarding the fundamental human right violation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The procession was ended peacefully, though the austrian security police was allerted and present to handle any adverse situation.