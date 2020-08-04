Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Spain’s ex-king Juan Carlos, under investigation for corruption, says he is leaving the country
Spain’s ex-king Juan Carlos, under investigation for corruption, says he is leaving the country

Spain’s ex-king Juan Carlos, under investigation for corruption, says he is leaving the country

Europe 2020-08-04, by Comments Off 2
Print Friendly

Spain’s former King Juan Carlos, under investigation for corruption, has said he is quitting the country in a letter to his son, King Felipe VI.

Newspaper reports emerged claimed Carlos received millions of euros from Saudi Arabia’s late King Abdullah.

“Guided by the conviction of wanting the best for the Spanish, their institutions and you as King, I am informing you of my considered decision to move, at this time, outside of Spain,” he said in a letter posted to the Spanish royal family’s website.

It is unclear when he will leave Spain or where he will go.

The 82-year-old had abdicated the throne in 2014 amid a series of scandals. His son King Felipe VI succeeded him and has recently been under pressure to address the corruption allegations.

Felipe had renounced his personal inheritance from his father and cancelled Juan Carlos’ annual stipend.

Spain’s prime minister recently said he found developments related to the scandals “disturbing”.

“His Majesty the King has transmitted to H.M. the King Don Juan Carlos his heartfelt respect and gratitude for his decision,” a statement from the royals said.

“The King wishes to emphasise the historical importance that his father’s reign represents, as a legacy and political and institutional work of service to Spain and democracy,” the statement continued.

The former King has been credited with helping to restore democracy after the death of Francisco Franco in 1975.__EuroNews

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

August 5 ‘Darkest Day’ In History Of J&K, Indian Democracy: Cong

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee on Monday termed the August 5 move by... more»

Pakistan’s Mediation between Saudi Arabia and Iran going slowly: PM Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s US-requested mediation efforts between Gulf rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran... more»

Poland’s top court confirms Duda as president, declares complaints insufficient to void election results

The Supreme Court of Poland on Monday upheld the re-election of President Andrzej Duda. The court... more»

Spain’s ex-king Juan Carlos, under investigation for corruption, says he is leaving the country

Spain’s former King Juan Carlos, under investigation for corruption, has said he is quitting... more»

Lebanon foreign minister resigns citing risks of a ‘failed state’

Lebanon has appointed Charbel Wehbe as foreign minister after Nassif Hitti resigned from the... more»

Beijing accuses US of harassing Chinese students, researchers

China on Monday accused the United States of “monitoring, harassing and willfully detaining”... more»

Islamic State attack on Afghan prison, killing 21, rages on

An Islamic State group attack on a prison in eastern Afghanistan holding hundreds of its members... more»

‘Do as they say’: Minneapolis police warn people to obey criminals for their own safety as violent crime surges amid BLM protests

Embattled Minneapolis police are advising residents on survival skills amid a wave of violent... more»

Casualties as gunmen attack prison in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad

Fighters have attacked a prison compound in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad, and a battle... more»

India, China Hold Fifth Round Of Military Talks On Border Row

New Delhi- Senior military commanders of India and China are holding a fresh round of talks on... more»

Search

Back to Top