Spain’s ex-king Juan Carlos, under investigation for corruption, says he is leaving the country

Spain’s former King Juan Carlos, under investigation for corruption, has said he is quitting the country in a letter to his son, King Felipe VI.

Newspaper reports emerged claimed Carlos received millions of euros from Saudi Arabia’s late King Abdullah.

“Guided by the conviction of wanting the best for the Spanish, their institutions and you as King, I am informing you of my considered decision to move, at this time, outside of Spain,” he said in a letter posted to the Spanish royal family’s website.

It is unclear when he will leave Spain or where he will go.

The 82-year-old had abdicated the throne in 2014 amid a series of scandals. His son King Felipe VI succeeded him and has recently been under pressure to address the corruption allegations.

Felipe had renounced his personal inheritance from his father and cancelled Juan Carlos’ annual stipend.

Spain’s prime minister recently said he found developments related to the scandals “disturbing”.

“His Majesty the King has transmitted to H.M. the King Don Juan Carlos his heartfelt respect and gratitude for his decision,” a statement from the royals said.

“The King wishes to emphasise the historical importance that his father’s reign represents, as a legacy and political and institutional work of service to Spain and democracy,” the statement continued.

The former King has been credited with helping to restore democracy after the death of Francisco Franco in 1975.__EuroNews