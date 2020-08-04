Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Poland’s top court confirms Duda as president, declares complaints insufficient to void election results
Poland’s top court confirms Duda as president, declares complaints insufficient to void election results

Poland’s top court confirms Duda as president, declares complaints insufficient to void election results

Europe 2020-08-04, by Comments Off 2
Print Friendly

The Supreme Court of Poland on Monday upheld the re-election of President Andrzej Duda. The court decided that complaints about the validity of the presidential election did not necessitate a rerun.

The ruling paves the way for Duda to take the oath of office before both chambers of parliament on Thursday, AP reports. The court evaluated some 6,000 election complaints from voters as well as from the team of the candidate that Duda faced in a runoff, the liberal Warsaw mayor Rafal Trzaskowski.

Duda won 51.03 percent of the vote and Trzaskowski 48.97 percent in the July 12 election.

Ninety-two alleged violations were found to be justified, but the court said the irregularities did not affect the election’s outcome. The justices said the complaints from Trzaskowski’s team lacked the necessary evidence about the time and location of the alleged breaches.__RT.com

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

August 5 ‘Darkest Day’ In History Of J&K, Indian Democracy: Cong

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee on Monday termed the August 5 move by... more»

Pakistan’s Mediation between Saudi Arabia and Iran going slowly: PM Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s US-requested mediation efforts between Gulf rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran... more»

Poland’s top court confirms Duda as president, declares complaints insufficient to void election results

The Supreme Court of Poland on Monday upheld the re-election of President Andrzej Duda. The court... more»

Spain’s ex-king Juan Carlos, under investigation for corruption, says he is leaving the country

Spain’s former King Juan Carlos, under investigation for corruption, has said he is quitting... more»

Lebanon foreign minister resigns citing risks of a ‘failed state’

Lebanon has appointed Charbel Wehbe as foreign minister after Nassif Hitti resigned from the... more»

Beijing accuses US of harassing Chinese students, researchers

China on Monday accused the United States of “monitoring, harassing and willfully detaining”... more»

Islamic State attack on Afghan prison, killing 21, rages on

An Islamic State group attack on a prison in eastern Afghanistan holding hundreds of its members... more»

‘Do as they say’: Minneapolis police warn people to obey criminals for their own safety as violent crime surges amid BLM protests

Embattled Minneapolis police are advising residents on survival skills amid a wave of violent... more»

Casualties as gunmen attack prison in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad

Fighters have attacked a prison compound in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad, and a battle... more»

India, China Hold Fifth Round Of Military Talks On Border Row

New Delhi- Senior military commanders of India and China are holding a fresh round of talks on... more»

Search

Back to Top