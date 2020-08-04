Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Pakistan’s Mediation between Saudi Arabia and Iran going slowly: PM Khan
Pakistan’s Mediation between Saudi Arabia and Iran going slowly: PM Khan

Pakistan’s Mediation between Saudi Arabia and Iran going slowly: PM Khan

International 2020-08-04, by Comments Off 2
Print Friendly

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s US-requested mediation efforts between Gulf rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran have been making slow progress, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday.

Prompted by Washington, the premier in October visited Tehran and Riyadh to facilitate talks after attacks on Gulf oil interests that the United States blamed on Iran.

“Our mediation between Iran and Saudi Arabia has not stopped and we are making progress, but slowly,” PM Imran told Al Jazeera in extracts the broadcaster released from an interview to be aired in full on Wednesday.

“We have done our best to avoid a military confrontation between Iran and Saudi Arabia, and our efforts have succeeded,” Qatar-based TV channel also reported the prime minister as saying.

Iran has long been at odds with US Gulf ally Saudi Arabia.

US-Iranian frictions worsened when President Donald Trump’s administration withdrew in mid-2018 from an accord limiting Tehran’s nuclear programme in exchange for easing sanctions.__Tribune.com

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

August 5 ‘Darkest Day’ In History Of J&K, Indian Democracy: Cong

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee on Monday termed the August 5 move by... more»

Pakistan’s Mediation between Saudi Arabia and Iran going slowly: PM Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s US-requested mediation efforts between Gulf rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran... more»

Poland’s top court confirms Duda as president, declares complaints insufficient to void election results

The Supreme Court of Poland on Monday upheld the re-election of President Andrzej Duda. The court... more»

Spain’s ex-king Juan Carlos, under investigation for corruption, says he is leaving the country

Spain’s former King Juan Carlos, under investigation for corruption, has said he is quitting... more»

Lebanon foreign minister resigns citing risks of a ‘failed state’

Lebanon has appointed Charbel Wehbe as foreign minister after Nassif Hitti resigned from the... more»

Beijing accuses US of harassing Chinese students, researchers

China on Monday accused the United States of “monitoring, harassing and willfully detaining”... more»

Islamic State attack on Afghan prison, killing 21, rages on

An Islamic State group attack on a prison in eastern Afghanistan holding hundreds of its members... more»

‘Do as they say’: Minneapolis police warn people to obey criminals for their own safety as violent crime surges amid BLM protests

Embattled Minneapolis police are advising residents on survival skills amid a wave of violent... more»

Casualties as gunmen attack prison in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad

Fighters have attacked a prison compound in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad, and a battle... more»

India, China Hold Fifth Round Of Military Talks On Border Row

New Delhi- Senior military commanders of India and China are holding a fresh round of talks on... more»

Search

Back to Top