Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Kashmir / Kashmir -IOK / China moves PLA battalion across India’s Lipulekh Pass. It’s a signal
China moves PLA battalion across India’s Lipulekh Pass. It’s a signal

China moves PLA battalion across India’s Lipulekh Pass. It’s a signal

Kashmir, Kashmir -IOK 2020-08-02, by Comments Off 3
Print Friendly

China has mobilised a battalion strength of People’s Liberation Army soldiers near Uttarakhand’s Lipulekh Pass, one of the locations along the Line of Actual Control that have witnessed movement of Chinese troops over the last few weeks outside of the Ladakh sector, people familiar with the matter told Hindustan Times.

India and China have been engaged in a standoff in East Ladakh beginning early May that flared up on June 15, leading to the bloodiest clash between soldiers from ṭwo sides in 45 years. Three weeks later, both sides agreed to start the disengagement and de-escalation of troops at the standoff points after a conversation between National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

There has been thinning of troops at the standoff points but the disengagement is still work in progress.

Simultaneously, Indian military officers in Ladakh noticed a huge effort by Chinese troops to bolster its strength in the depth areas, and give infrastructure projects on its side a hard push. Chinese troops have augmented its presence on its side of the LAC elsewhere too.

“There has been accretion of PLA troops across the LAC at Lipulekh Pass, parts of North Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh,” a top military commander said.

Lipulekh Pass, which falls on the Mansarovar Yatra route, has been in the headlines for the last few months after Nepal objected to a 80-km road built by India to the Himalayan pass. The Lipulekh Pass is also used for annual barter trade during June-October between tribal populations living on either side of the Indo-China LAC.

Kathmandu escalated tensions with India this year after it changed its political map to count the Kalapani area including Lipulekh – which lies close to the tri-junction of India-China-Nepal – as its own.

At Lipulekh Pass, PLA has moved a battalion – approximately a 1,000 soldiers – at some distance from the border.

“It is a signal that the Chinese troops are prepared,” a second army officer said. He added that India has matched the strength of the PLA troops and is keeping a close watch on Nepal in context of its recent border claims.

“The situation on the Line of Actual Control remains dynamic with the PLA trying to emphasise its presence beyond Ladakh by building infrastructure on their side of the LAC,” the top military commander quoted above said.

In Ladakh and elsewhere, the troop movements and the mistrust has led the army to prepare to station soldiers in the icy heights of Ladakh through the winter irrespective of how the disengagement and de-escalation efforts pan out.

The government has already sounded out its embassies in US, Russia and Europe to locate manufacturers of high-altitude clothing and snow tent manufacturers for emergency purchases. If it still falls short, the plan B is to divert stocks from locations such as Thoise, the base station for soldiers deployed in Siachen Glacier.

“It looks unlikely that we would be able to take our eyes off the border,” said an army commander. Underscoring that this could be the only way for now to make Indian territory off-limits for an expansionist China and hold peace on the border.

“After the PLA aggression, we don’t trust the Chinese and fear that they will come back again north of Pangong Tso as summer arrives in 2021,” said a military commander.

Although the PLA has disengaged from patrolling points 14 (Galwan), 15-16 (Hot Springs), a smattering of adversary troops are still on forward location at patrolling point 17 A (Gogra) and withdrawal from all contested finger features is a distance away at the Pangong Tso.__Hindustan Times

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

US imposes sanctions on Chinese company & 2 officials over ‘human rights abuses in Xinjiang’

Washington on Friday imposed sanctions on a powerful Chinese company in the Xinjiang province and... more»

Kuwait aviation bans flights to 31 ‘high risk’ countries, including Pakistan

Kuwait has banned commercial flights to 31 countries, including Pakistan, regarded as ‘high... more»

Massive protests in Russia’s far east rattle Kremlin

RUSSIA: Locals say a struggle for democratic freedoms is unfolding in the far eastern Russian city... more»

Protest in Berlin against coronavirus measures, as cases rise

Thousands of people have gathered in Berlin to protest against coronavirus restrictions as cases... more»

China moves PLA battalion across India’s Lipulekh Pass. It’s a signal

China has mobilised a battalion strength of People’s Liberation Army soldiers near... more»

UAE starts first nuclear reactor at controversial Barakah plant

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced on Saturday that it has started operations in the first... more»

Beyond FATF: Cracking down on violent extremistgroups is the only viable path ahead for Pakistan

HAVING further tightened its anti-terror financing laws, Pakistan appears to be much better placed... more»

Hong Kong ‘seeking arrest’ of fleeing activists

Police in Hong Kong are seeking the arrest of six pro-democracy activists living in exile in... more»

J&K Admin Extends Detention Of Mehbooba Mufti By 3 Months Under PSA

Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday extended the detention of PDP president... more»

EU says it struck deal with Sanofi for 300 million doses of potential COVID-19 vaccine

The European Commission announced on Friday that it has struck a deal with French pharmaceutical... more»

Search

Back to Top