Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / States can restrict protests on health grounds, says UN
States can restrict protests on health grounds, says UN

States can restrict protests on health grounds, says UN

International 2020-07-31, by Comments Off 2
Print Friendly

GENEVA: Governments have the right to restrict protests on public health grounds, within reason, the UN Human Rights Committee said, as Black Lives Matter and other demonstrations clash with the coronavirus outbreak around the world.

The committee stepped in to formulate its legal interpretation having seen a gap in the international norms being tested before the pandemic started, since when the matter has become more pressing.

The International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, signed by 173 countries, including the United States and China, has always allowed for restrictions to be placed on the rights of peaceful assembly on grounds including public health and the new document, called a “general comment”, confirmed that.

“The protection of ‘public health’ ground may exceptionally permit restrictions to be imposed, for example where there is an outbreak of an infectious disease and gatherings are dangerous,” the report said.

However, its author, Christof Heyns, was at pains to stress that this ground should not be used to unduly restrict demonstrations.

“This ground for restrictions should not be abused as a pretext to silence protest and opposition,” he said, adding that a government could, for example, limit the number of demonstrators in a public square to allow for social distancing.

More broadly, a summary of the document said that states have duties “not to prohibit, restrict, block or disrupt assemblies without compelling justification”.

Heyns said the legal interpretation was intended to set out the “rules of the game not just for protesters but for police”.

On the issue of whether protesters were allowed to wear masks to hide their identity as pro-democracy demonstrators in Hong Kong have, the report said they had that right.

It also said that public order, one of the other grounds on which governments can restrict assemblies, “should not be used unduly”.

Asked about whether a state requirement to wear face coverings during the pandemic was a human rights violation, Heyns said: “It’s understandable and acceptable that for health reasons there may be limits on your rights.” However, his comments on Covid face coverings were not part of the official legal report. In parts of the United States, as well as Australia, the issue of mask-wearing has been divisive in some cases, resulting in anti-mask protests.

The 18-person UN Human Rights Committee does not have enforcement powers, but it reviews the party states’ implementation of its rules and may call them out for not conforming.__Dawn.com

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Visiting people at home banned in parts of northern England

Millions of people in parts of northern England are now facing new lockdown restrictions, which... more»

States can restrict protests on health grounds, says UN

GENEVA: Governments have the right to restrict protests on public health grounds, within reason,... more»

Bombing kills 18 in Afghanistan on eve of Eid ceasefire

KABUL: At least 18 people, including Afghan security forces personnel, were killed in a suspected... more»

Norway to reimpose 10-day quarantine on travelers from Belgium

Norway will reimpose a 10-day quarantine requirement for people arriving from Belgium starting... more»

Italy’s far-right leader Salvini loses his parliamentary immunity

Italian senators have backed stripping far-right leader Matteo Salvini of his parliamentary... more»

China’s PLA holds exercises in Tibet, flies jet bombers over South China Sea

China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has held “long-range precision” strike drills on... more»

Saudi bid to buy Newcastle ends after piracy, human rights issues

A Saudi Arabia-backed consortium has ended its interest in taking over English Premier League... more»

India’s acquisition of Rafale jets could trigger arms race in South Asia: Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday expressed concern over India’s acquisition of a new fleet of... more»

Greater numbers of young Europeans are contracting COVID-19, says WHO

More and more young people in Europe are testing positive for COVID-19, the World Health... more»

Rich nations spend BILLIONS to grab first anti-coronavirus doses while poor countries are left behind (again)

The COVAX scheme that aims to ensure poorer nations will have access to a Covid-19 vaccine when it... more»

Search

Back to Top