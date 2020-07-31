Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Norway to reimpose 10-day quarantine on travelers from Belgium
Norway to reimpose 10-day quarantine on travelers from Belgium

Norway to reimpose 10-day quarantine on travelers from Belgium

Europe 2020-07-31, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Norway will reimpose a 10-day quarantine requirement for people arriving from Belgium starting August 1 after a rise in coronavirus cases there, the Foreign Ministry in Oslo said in a statement on Thursday.

Oslo last week reimposed restrictions on travel from Spain in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

On July 15, Norway lifted the quarantine requirement for more than 20 European countries, including Spain, as well as three of the 21 counties of neighboring Sweden. On Friday, Norway decided to lift the measure for an additional four Swedish counties.

Authorities also lifted quarantine requirements for people arriving from Hungary, but will keep them in place for Portugal, Luxembourg, Romania, Bulgaria and Croatia.__RT.com

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Bombing kills 18 in Afghanistan on eve of Eid ceasefire

KABUL: At least 18 people, including Afghan security forces personnel, were killed in a suspected... more»

Norway to reimpose 10-day quarantine on travelers from Belgium

Norway will reimpose a 10-day quarantine requirement for people arriving from Belgium starting... more»

Italy’s far-right leader Salvini loses his parliamentary immunity

Italian senators have backed stripping far-right leader Matteo Salvini of his parliamentary... more»

China’s PLA holds exercises in Tibet, flies jet bombers over South China Sea

China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has held “long-range precision” strike drills on... more»

Saudi bid to buy Newcastle ends after piracy, human rights issues

A Saudi Arabia-backed consortium has ended its interest in taking over English Premier League... more»

India’s acquisition of Rafale jets could trigger arms race in South Asia: Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday expressed concern over India’s acquisition of a new fleet of... more»

Greater numbers of young Europeans are contracting COVID-19, says WHO

More and more young people in Europe are testing positive for COVID-19, the World Health... more»

Rich nations spend BILLIONS to grab first anti-coronavirus doses while poor countries are left behind (again)

The COVAX scheme that aims to ensure poorer nations will have access to a Covid-19 vaccine when it... more»

US imposes new sanctions on Bashar Assad’s Son, First Division of Syrian Arab Army

The US has imposed new sanctions on Syria’s President Bashar Assad, three individuals, and... more»

Pakistan: Two FATF-linked bills sail through NA amid opposition ruckus

ISLAMABAD: The PTI-led government on Wednesday managed to passed two Financial Action Task Force... more»

Search

Back to Top