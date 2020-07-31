Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Italy’s far-right leader Salvini loses his parliamentary immunity
Italy’s far-right leader Salvini loses his parliamentary immunity

Italy’s far-right leader Salvini loses his parliamentary immunity

Europe 2020-07-31, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Italian senators have backed stripping far-right leader Matteo Salvini of his parliamentary immunity.

It means Salvini could now face a trial for allegedly illegally detaining migrants at sea. It’s in relation to a case last year when he refused to let a rescue ship carrying scores of migrants dock at the Italian island of Lampedusa.

Thursday’s vote was close. 149 senators voted for, 141 against.

“I am proud to have defended Italy and I would do it again,” said Salvini, reacting to the vote.

Prosecutors in the Sicilian city of Palermo accuse Salvini of abusing his powers as then-interior minister in August 2019 to prevent the Spanish NGO Open Arms ship from docking in Lampedusa. The rescue vessel was marooned at sea for nearly three weeks with more than 150 migrants on board.

He insisted the decision to stop migrants from getting off the ship — until a deal was reached with EU countries to take them in — was reached collectively within the government.

That’s the same defence Salvini is using in another similar trial, in which he is accused of blocking migrants from disembarking from the Italian “Gregoretti” coast guard boat last July.

In February, the Senate voted to strip Salvini of his parliamentary immunity in that case. The preliminary hearing has been postponed three times due to the coronavirus pandemic and is now scheduled to take place in Sicily on October 3.

Salvini’s opposition League party remains the most popular in Italy, but it has been sliding in opinion polls. A Demopolis survey this week found it has dropped over 11 points in a year.__EuroNews

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Bombing kills 18 in Afghanistan on eve of Eid ceasefire

KABUL: At least 18 people, including Afghan security forces personnel, were killed in a suspected... more»

Norway to reimpose 10-day quarantine on travelers from Belgium

Norway will reimpose a 10-day quarantine requirement for people arriving from Belgium starting... more»

Italy’s far-right leader Salvini loses his parliamentary immunity

Italian senators have backed stripping far-right leader Matteo Salvini of his parliamentary... more»

China’s PLA holds exercises in Tibet, flies jet bombers over South China Sea

China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has held “long-range precision” strike drills on... more»

Saudi bid to buy Newcastle ends after piracy, human rights issues

A Saudi Arabia-backed consortium has ended its interest in taking over English Premier League... more»

India’s acquisition of Rafale jets could trigger arms race in South Asia: Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday expressed concern over India’s acquisition of a new fleet of... more»

Greater numbers of young Europeans are contracting COVID-19, says WHO

More and more young people in Europe are testing positive for COVID-19, the World Health... more»

Rich nations spend BILLIONS to grab first anti-coronavirus doses while poor countries are left behind (again)

The COVAX scheme that aims to ensure poorer nations will have access to a Covid-19 vaccine when it... more»

US imposes new sanctions on Bashar Assad’s Son, First Division of Syrian Arab Army

The US has imposed new sanctions on Syria’s President Bashar Assad, three individuals, and... more»

Pakistan: Two FATF-linked bills sail through NA amid opposition ruckus

ISLAMABAD: The PTI-led government on Wednesday managed to passed two Financial Action Task Force... more»

Search

Back to Top