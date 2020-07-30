US imposes new sanctions on Bashar Assad’s Son, First Division of Syrian Arab Army

The US has imposed new sanctions on Syria’s President Bashar Assad, three individuals, and 10 entities, the Treasury Department said in a statement.

Washington has also sanctioned the First Division of the Syrian Arab Army, according to the Treasury.

On 17 June, the sanctions against Syria were expanded, a total of 14 additional people were affected, including the spouse of Syrian President Bashar Assad, Asma Assad, and his sister Bushra Assad, as well as 21 organisations.

The statement comes after Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem said earlier in July that Damascus had already started to implement some measures in an effort to counter the new US sanctions, noting that the country wanted to turn them into "an opportunity to advance the national economy".