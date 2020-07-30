Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Sweden to lift travel restrictions to 4 European states
Sweden to lift travel restrictions to 4 European states

Sweden to lift travel restrictions to 4 European states

Europe 2020-07-30, by Comments Off 2
Print Friendly

The Swedish government will scrap recommendations against travel to four European countries from Thursday, amid signs that coronavirus infections are falling.

Stockholm said it would stop advising against non-necessary travel to neighbors Norway and Denmark, as well as to Switzerland and the Czech Republic.

Current travel restrictions for other countries within the European Union and the United Kingdom would remain until August 12, Reuters said.

Sweden decided to forgo a hard lockdown and kept most schools and businesses open throughout the coronavirus outbreak, a strategy that has set it apart from most of Europe.__RT.com

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

US imposes new sanctions on Bashar Assad’s Son, First Division of Syrian Arab Army

The US has imposed new sanctions on Syria’s President Bashar Assad, three individuals, and... more»

Pakistan: Two FATF-linked bills sail through NA amid opposition ruckus

ISLAMABAD: The PTI-led government on Wednesday managed to passed two Financial Action Task Force... more»

Iran fires underground ballistic missiles for first time

Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guard said it launched ballistic missiles from “the depths... more»

Sweden to lift travel restrictions to 4 European states

The Swedish government will scrap recommendations against travel to four European countries from... more»

US says it will withdraw nearly 12,000 troops from Germany and place around half elsewhere in Europe

The US has announced a long-term plan to pull nearly 12,000 troops out of Germany but will deploy... more»

Indian Air Force with Rafale has plan to take the fight to China

While the Indian Air Force (IAF) plan against the threat of Chinese Air Force remains classified,... more»

Muslims begin downsized hajj pilgrimage

Muslim pilgrims on July 29 begin the annual hajj, dramatically downsized this year as the Saudi... more»

Poland says it will QUIT European treaty on violence against women over requirement to teach children ‘ideological’ gender theory

The Polish government is pulling out of a European treaty said to focus on violence against women.... more»

High time for world to question China’s genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

As China blatantly continues to commit crimes against the Uyghurs in the name of homogenisation,... more»

Kashmir: Five police officials martyred in Chillas CTD raid

Five police officials were martyred during a Counter Terrorism Department raid at a house in Ronai... more»

Search

Back to Top