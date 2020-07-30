Sweden to lift travel restrictions to 4 European states

The Swedish government will scrap recommendations against travel to four European countries from Thursday, amid signs that coronavirus infections are falling.

Stockholm said it would stop advising against non-necessary travel to neighbors Norway and Denmark, as well as to Switzerland and the Czech Republic.

Current travel restrictions for other countries within the European Union and the United Kingdom would remain until August 12, Reuters said.

Sweden decided to forgo a hard lockdown and kept most schools and businesses open throughout the coronavirus outbreak, a strategy that has set it apart from most of Europe.__RT.com