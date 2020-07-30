Voice Of Vienna

Pakistan: Two FATF-linked bills sail through NA amid opposition ruckus

2020-07-30
ISLAMABAD: The PTI-led government on Wednesday managed to passed two Financial Action Task Force (FATF)-related bills by the lower house of parliament with a majority vote amidist exchange of heated debate between the treasury and opposition benches.

According to Radio Pakistan, the Anti-terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and The United Nations (Security Council) (Amendment) Bill, 2020 sailed through the National Assembly to help fulfil international obligations against terror financing.

The legislation is related to fulfil certain requirements of FATF in order to bring Pakistan out of its grey list.

It is aimed at empowering the federal government to direct authorities in Pakistan to implement various measures, in the Security Council resolutions including the freezing and seizure of assets, travel ban and arms embargo on the entities and individuals, who are designated on the sanctions list of the United Nations.

UN Security Council Resolution 1373 requires member states to implement counter terrorism measures, especially countering the financing of terrorism through their domestic laws. This obligation is implemented in Pakistan through Anti-Pakistan Act, 1997.

Speaking on the flood of the house, Minister for Communication and Postal Services Murad Saeed said there will be no compromise on accountability and no NRO will be extended to anyone.

It is regrettable that the opposition parties want NRO and are doing politics for extending support to an important legislation meant for national interest of the country.

The minister went on to say that no concession will be given to those who have plundered Pakistan.__Tribune.com

