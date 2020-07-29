Voice Of Vienna

Troops disengaged on most of disputed China-India border – Beijing

Chinese and Indian troops have “completed disengagement” on most parts of the disputed border between the two countries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing said on Tuesday. Tensions soared between the world’s two most populous nations in June, after the deadliest fighting in decades erupted between Indian and Chinese troops on the Himalayan border.

“The situation on the ground continues to cool down and de-escalate,” spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters. “The frontline border troops of the two countries have already completed disengagement at most places.” The two sides were preparing for a fifth round of talks between military commanders at an unspecified date, Wang added.

Despite steps to ease the situation, the nuclear-armed neighbors have continued to reinforce their border between Ladakh and Tibet. India has deployed thousands more troops and is conducting extra military flights over the mountainous region.

Anti-China sentiment has soared in India since the fight, which sparked street protests and calls for Chinese products to be banned.__RT.com

