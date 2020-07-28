Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Swiss govt reports first deal with Iran via humanitarian channel
Swiss govt reports first deal with Iran via humanitarian channel

Swiss govt reports first deal with Iran via humanitarian channel

International 2020-07-28, by Comments Off 2
Print Friendly

A Swiss pharmaceutical company has completed the first transaction under a new humanitarian trade channel with Iran, according to the government in Bern.

The Swiss Humanitarian Trade Arrangement (SHTA) channel to bring food and medicine to Iran started trial operations in January, helping supply Swiss goods to the struggling population without tripping over US sanctions, Reuters said.

“A number of companies have already been approved, more companies will follow,” Switzerland’s State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said on Monday. “Further transactions should be carried out shortly.”

Food, medicine and other humanitarian supplies are exempt from the sanctions that Washington reimposed on Tehran after President Donald Trump walked away from a 2015 international deal over Iran’s nuclear program.__RT.com

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Swiss govt reports first deal with Iran via humanitarian channel

A Swiss pharmaceutical company has completed the first transaction under a new humanitarian trade... more»

Belgian govt tightens coronavirus restrictions ‘to prevent general lockdown’

Belgium announced new measures on Monday including a sharp reduction in permitted social contact... more»

US warplane flew less than 100 km from Shanghai, says China think tank

A US anti-submarine warplane came within 100 km from Shanghai in eastern China on Sunday, a... more»

Israel, Hezbollah exchange fire near Israel-Lebanon border

JERUSALEM: Hezbollah carried out an operation against the Israeli military on Monday at the... more»

Rafale: First French fighter jets head to India after purchase

The first five of a batch of French Rafale fighter jets purchased by New Delhi in a controversial... more»

Ceasefire in war-torn eastern Ukraine begins after six years of conflict

Ukraine and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine have begun a “full and comprehensive”... more»

Turkey slams EU’s Irini Operation in Med Sea

Turkey has slammed the European Union’s Irini Operation in the Mediterranean Sea that aims to... more»

US leaves Chengdu consulate amid row with China

American diplomatic staff have left their consulate in the Chinese city of Chengdu, after a... more»

Serbia seeks more warplanes amid Balkan tensions

Serbia will strengthen its armed forces and is seeking to purchase more warplanes amid simmering... more»

UN report warns TTP, JUA target Pakistan from Afghan bases

ISLAMABAD: The outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and its splinter group, Jamaat-ul-Ahrar,... more»

Search

Back to Top