Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Israel, Hezbollah exchange fire near Israel-Lebanon border
Israel, Hezbollah exchange fire near Israel-Lebanon border

Israel, Hezbollah exchange fire near Israel-Lebanon border

International 2020-07-28, by Comments Off 4
Print Friendly

JERUSALEM: Hezbollah carried out an operation against the Israeli military on Monday at the Lebanon-Israel border, Lebanese sources familiar with the operation said.

The Israeli military said there had been a “security incident” on Israel’s northern border with Lebanon and Israeli media reported there was an exchange of fire in the area with fighters of the Lebanese group.

Israel’s N12 TV News said the military had foiled an attack by Hezbollah. The Israeli military ordered residents in the area to stay indoors. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

A Reuters witness in Lebanon counted dozens of Israeli shells hitting the Shebaa Farms area, landing near an Israeli position. Fires were burning and smoke was rising from the area.

A Lebanese source said Hezbollah’s attack was made in retaliation for the death of one of its fighters, killed in an apparent Israeli strike on the edge of Damascus last Monday.

“Lebanon and Hezbollah will bear the responsibility for any attack from Lebanese territory,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in broadcast remarks, shortly before the reports of the incident.

Following the killing of two Hezbollah members in Damascus last August, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the group’s leader, vowed it would respond if Israel killed any more of its fighters in the country.

Hezbollah has deployed fighters in Syria as part of Iranian-backed efforts to support President Bashar al-Assad in a conflict that spiraled out of protests against his rule in 2011.

Israel sees the presence of Hezbollah and its ally Iran in Syria as a strategic threat and has mounted hundreds of raids on Iranian-linked targets there. It captured the Golan Heights from Syria in the 1967 Middle East war.__Tribune.com

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Belgian govt tightens coronavirus restrictions ‘to prevent general lockdown’

Belgium announced new measures on Monday including a sharp reduction in permitted social contact... more»

US warplane flew less than 100 km from Shanghai, says China think tank

A US anti-submarine warplane came within 100 km from Shanghai in eastern China on Sunday, a... more»

Israel, Hezbollah exchange fire near Israel-Lebanon border

JERUSALEM: Hezbollah carried out an operation against the Israeli military on Monday at the... more»

Rafale: First French fighter jets head to India after purchase

The first five of a batch of French Rafale fighter jets purchased by New Delhi in a controversial... more»

Ceasefire in war-torn eastern Ukraine begins after six years of conflict

Ukraine and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine have begun a “full and comprehensive”... more»

Turkey slams EU’s Irini Operation in Med Sea

Turkey has slammed the European Union’s Irini Operation in the Mediterranean Sea that aims to... more»

US leaves Chengdu consulate amid row with China

American diplomatic staff have left their consulate in the Chinese city of Chengdu, after a... more»

Serbia seeks more warplanes amid Balkan tensions

Serbia will strengthen its armed forces and is seeking to purchase more warplanes amid simmering... more»

UN report warns TTP, JUA target Pakistan from Afghan bases

ISLAMABAD: The outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and its splinter group, Jamaat-ul-Ahrar,... more»

Coronavirus: Germany and Austria battle local outbreaks as Italy sets €1,000 face-mask fine

As Spain fights a spike in coronavirus cases, other European countries are grappling with local... more»

Search

Back to Top