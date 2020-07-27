Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Serbia seeks more warplanes amid Balkan tensions
Serbia seeks more warplanes amid Balkan tensions

Serbia seeks more warplanes amid Balkan tensions

Europe 2020-07-27, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Serbia will strengthen its armed forces and is seeking to purchase more warplanes amid simmering tensions in the Balkans, the Serbian president said Sunday.

President Aleksandar Vucic said “certain initiatives” have been made to buy a fleet of fighter-bombers, accusing the US and other Western countries of arming Serbia’s NATO neighbors and its breakaway former province of Kosovo.

“The Americans, Turks and Germans are taking care of their beloved child,” Vucic said, referring to Kosovo. He said the U.S. has recently delivered a number of armored vehicles to Kosovo’s security forces.

During a tour of a Serbian army tank brigade, Vucic said his country cannot compete with “NATO donations” to its neighbors when it comes to weapons, “therefore we must do it alone.”

Vucic did not specify what type of warplanes Serbia plans to buy, but the pro-government media said his government has officially asked the U.S. for the delivery of 20 fighter-bombers. The reports said Washington has not yet responded to Belgrade’s request and that in case of a refusal, it is likely to purchase Russian-made Sukhoi-25 attack aircraft.

Serbia, which claims military neutrality, has recently received a sophisticated anti-aircraft system from Russia, which has also provided fighter jets, attack helicopters and armored vehicles. Another Serbian ally, China, has delivered military drones.

U.S. officials have in the past spoken openly about introducing sanctions against Serbia if Moscow sends more arms to the country, especially those that could jeopardize the security of neighboring NATO-member states.

The Russian and Chinese arming of Serbia is being watched with unease in the West and among Serbia’s neighbors. Tensions are growing in the Balkans, which went through a devastating civil war in the 1990s. NATO intervened in Serbia to stop a bloody Serb crackdown against Kosovo Albanian separatists in 1999.

Despite formally seeking to join the European Union, Serbia’s populist leadership has further strengthened close political and military ties with the Kremlin, as well as Beijing.

Serbia, as well as Russia and China, don’t accept Kosovo’s independence, which is recognized by the U.S. and most of the West.__Hindustan Times

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Serbia seeks more warplanes amid Balkan tensions

Serbia will strengthen its armed forces and is seeking to purchase more warplanes amid simmering... more»

UN report warns TTP, JUA target Pakistan from Afghan bases

ISLAMABAD: The outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and its splinter group, Jamaat-ul-Ahrar,... more»

Coronavirus: Germany and Austria battle local outbreaks as Italy sets €1,000 face-mask fine

As Spain fights a spike in coronavirus cases, other European countries are grappling with local... more»

US claims ‘no one’ wants to allow Iran to buy & sell weapons as arms embargo set to expire

No one wants to give Iran the opportunity to buy and sell weapons, Washington has claimed, arguing... more»

US consulate staff in China’s Chengdu leave as deadline nears

The staff of the United States consulate in Chengdu are making final efforts to clear the premises... more»

Spain sinsists it is safe amid new virus outbreaks

Spain has said outbreaks of new Covid-19 cases are isolated and under control after the UK... more»

Kashmir: Farooq Calls For Restoration Of Statehood To J&K, Pins Hopes On SC

New Delhi- As the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status is set to complete one year... more»

AJK tourism industry urges govt to ease restrictions

MUZAFFARABAD: Hundreds of people associated with tourism industry staged protest demonstrations in... more»

USA: Seattle police declare RIOT amid arson, vandalism & clashes with protesters

Protesters in Seattle have clashed with the officers, vandalised several buildings and set fire to... more»

Poland to withdraw from treaty on violence against women

Poland will take steps next week to withdraw from a European treaty on violence against women,... more»

Search

Back to Top