Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Spain: Catalonia closes late bars and nightclubs as it battles a surge of coronavirus cases
Spain: Catalonia closes late bars and nightclubs as it battles a surge of coronavirus cases

Spain: Catalonia closes late bars and nightclubs as it battles a surge of coronavirus cases

Europe 2020-07-26, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Catalonia will close late-night bars and nightclubs from Saturday as Spain’s northeastern region battles a surge in coronavirus cases.

The Catalan government announced the closures on Friday, which will last for 15 days.

Opening hours for bingo halls, gambling halls, and casinos have also been reduced as the region fears a second wave.

Spain recorded 280 new cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours on Friday, three times more than two weeks ago.

It comes less than a month after the country ended its lockdown.

The country is one of Europe’s hardest hit by the pandemic, with more than 28,000 people killed by the virus and over 272,000 infections, according to data from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Catalonia’s Health Department reported a total of 89,727 coronavirus cases in the region on Saturday.

Despite the surge in cases, flights and travel to Spain are still permitted from the EU.__EuroNews

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Poland to withdraw from treaty on violence against women

Poland will take steps next week to withdraw from a European treaty on violence against women,... more»

Ankara condemns statements by Greek officials, burning of Turkish flag

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on July 25 condemned statements by Greek officials and the burning of... more»

France to impose on-the-spot fines for drugs use

France will introduce on-the-spot fines nationwide for drug users, particularly targeting... more»

Spain: Catalonia closes late bars and nightclubs as it battles a surge of coronavirus cases

Catalonia will close late-night bars and nightclubs from Saturday as Spain’s northeastern... more»

Businessman’s frozen £190 million UK assets returned to Pakistan

Britain’s crime officials have returned £190 million to Pakistan following an investigation... more»

Pakistan: Senate body to help minorities against forced conversions

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary committee on Friday decided to study a few cases to find loopholes and... more»

Singapore man admits being Chinese spy in US

A Singaporean man has pleaded guilty in the US to working as an agent of China, the latest... more»

Pakistan to toughen law for FATF goals

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to grant regulatory powers to a set of public and... more»

More than 80 journalists resign from Hungarian news site after editor sacked

Scores of journalists, including three leading editors, have resigned from Hungary’s main... more»

Amid new Covid-19 cases, masks becoming mandatory in Europe

New rules on wearing masks in England came into effect Friday, with people going to shops, banks... more»

Search

Back to Top