Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / International / Satellite test was not weapon, Russia says
Satellite test was not weapon, Russia says

Satellite test was not weapon, Russia says

International 2020-07-25, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

Accusations from the US and UK that Russia recently tested anti-satellite weaponry in space are “distorted”, Russia’s defence ministry says.

“Tests carried out [on 15 July] did not create a threat for other spacecraft,” the ministry said, adding that it had not violated international law.

Moscow said earlier that it had been using new technology to perform checks on Russian space equipment.

But the US and UK said they were concerned about the satellite activity.

“We are concerned by the manner in which Russia tested one of its satellites by launching a projectile with the characteristics of a weapon,” the head of the UK’s space directorate, Air Vice Marshal Harvey Smyth, said on Thursday.

It is the first time that the UK has made accusations about Russian test-firing in space, and comes just days after an inquiry said the UK government “badly underestimated” the threat posed by Russia.

The US State Department also said it had observed the use by Russia of “what would appear to be actual in-orbit anti-satellite weaponry”.

What has Russia said about its satellite tests?
In a statement on Friday, Russia’s foreign ministry said that one of the country’s “inspector” satellites had “carried out a check of a Russian spacecraft at close range with the use of specialised small spacecraft apparatus”.

It said the operation “did not violate any norms or principles of international law”.

The ministry accused the US and UK of “again attempting to present the situation in a distorted manner in order to… justify their steps to deploy weapons in space and achieve funding to that end”.

“We consider this latest anti-Russian attack as part of an information campaign initiated by Washington focused on discrediting Russian space activities,” the statement, quoted by the Interfax news agency, added.

Moscow earlier said that last week’s satellite test had resulted in “valuable information about the technical condition of the object under investigation” being recorded.__BBC

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Pakistan to toughen law for FATF goals

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to grant regulatory powers to a set of public and... more»

More than 80 journalists resign from Hungarian news site after editor sacked

Scores of journalists, including three leading editors, have resigned from Hungary’s main... more»

Amid new Covid-19 cases, masks becoming mandatory in Europe

New rules on wearing masks in England came into effect Friday, with people going to shops, banks... more»

Commission tells EU countries to diversify their 5G suppliers

EU member states must take urgent action to diversify their 5G suppliers, the European Commission... more»

Satellite test was not weapon, Russia says

Accusations from the US and UK that Russia recently tested anti-satellite weaponry in space are... more»

Goldman Sachs in $3.9bn settlement with Malaysia over 1MDB

Malaysia has reached a $3.9bn settlement with Goldman Sachs over losses suffered from a... more»

China orders closure of US consulate in Chengdu

China has ordered the United States to close its consulate in the southwestern city of Chengdu,... more»

Belgium tightens containment measures after virus infections spike

Belgium will tighten coronavirus containment measures on July 25 after a rise in infections, Prime... more»

17 injured in bomb blast at open-air market in northwest Pakistan

A bomb planted on a vegetable cart went off at a busy open-air market in a tribal district in... more»

China-US row: Fugitive researcher ‘hiding in San Francisco consulate’

A Chinese scientist suspected of visa fraud and concealing ties to the military has fled to... more»

Search

Back to Top