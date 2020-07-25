Voice Of Vienna

Pakistan: Senate body to help minorities against forced conversions

Pakistan: Senate body to help minorities against forced conversions

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary committee on Friday decided to study a few cases to find loopholes and help minorities against threat to give up their religion.

The Senate Standing Committee to Protect Minorities from Forced Conversions adopted rules of procedures for the Parliamentary Committee and discussed possible avenues of moving forward in the administrative approach.

The committee met under the chairmanship of Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar at the Parliament House.

The members decided to take a few cases and study them in detail to identify key areas where gaps were needed to be filled and measures taken to improve the administrative structures so that the citizens belonging to religious minorities are not forced to convert to any other religion.

The committee members agreed that the issue of forced conversions was not religious but social, and needed to be curbed by strengthening the weak areas.

It also decided to take input and data from the provincial departments and other experts.__Dawn.com

