Voice Of Vienna

News From Across The Globe
Home / Europe / Commission tells EU countries to diversify their 5G suppliers
Commission tells EU countries to diversify their 5G suppliers

Commission tells EU countries to diversify their 5G suppliers

Europe 2020-07-25, by Comments Off 0
Print Friendly

EU member states must take urgent action to diversify their 5G suppliers, the European Commission said on Friday. The statement comes amid US pressure on the bloc to follow Britain and ban China’s Huawei from 5G networks.

The Commission also urged 13 EU countries to adopt the foreign direct investments screening mechanism without delay. The tool allows EU governments to intervene in cases of foreign direct investment in strategic assets, especially if state-controlled or state-financed enterprises are involved.

In November last year, the EU agreed to take a tough line on 5G suppliers to reduce cybersecurity risks to next-generation mobile networks, seen as key to boosting economic growth and competitiveness, Reuters said.__RT.com

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Author

Editor

Trending Now

Pakistan to toughen law for FATF goals

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to grant regulatory powers to a set of public and... more»

More than 80 journalists resign from Hungarian news site after editor sacked

Scores of journalists, including three leading editors, have resigned from Hungary’s main... more»

Amid new Covid-19 cases, masks becoming mandatory in Europe

New rules on wearing masks in England came into effect Friday, with people going to shops, banks... more»

Commission tells EU countries to diversify their 5G suppliers

EU member states must take urgent action to diversify their 5G suppliers, the European Commission... more»

Satellite test was not weapon, Russia says

Accusations from the US and UK that Russia recently tested anti-satellite weaponry in space are... more»

Goldman Sachs in $3.9bn settlement with Malaysia over 1MDB

Malaysia has reached a $3.9bn settlement with Goldman Sachs over losses suffered from a... more»

China orders closure of US consulate in Chengdu

China has ordered the United States to close its consulate in the southwestern city of Chengdu,... more»

Belgium tightens containment measures after virus infections spike

Belgium will tighten coronavirus containment measures on July 25 after a rise in infections, Prime... more»

17 injured in bomb blast at open-air market in northwest Pakistan

A bomb planted on a vegetable cart went off at a busy open-air market in a tribal district in... more»

China-US row: Fugitive researcher ‘hiding in San Francisco consulate’

A Chinese scientist suspected of visa fraud and concealing ties to the military has fled to... more»

Search

Back to Top